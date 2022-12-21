im.glad the kids are getting things. but why not single fathers. why not others who struggle. just curious. it's truly great these folks.got something. it's just tiring always be among the forgotten and the the don't deserve
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Related
Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children
Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
The Most Read — and Most Interesting — PaperCity Dallas-Fort Worth Stories of 2022
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
Cowboys’ Sam Williams Involved in Car Crash in Texas
Dallas opening overflow shelters for the homeless on another night of subfreezing temps
Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy
Whee! Call Dibs on This Texas Megamansion With a Hidden Waterslide for $20M
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
She Reps: Kitwana Cottonham
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
Pedestrian Struck on S. Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas; Suspect Fled the Scene
Dallas Weekly
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.https://www.dallasweekly.com/
Comments / 2