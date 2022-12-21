ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

Patrick Steele
3d ago

im.glad the kids are getting things. but why not single fathers. why not others who struggle. just curious. it's truly great these folks.got something. it's just tiring always be among the forgotten and the the don't deserve

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Church Serves Migrant and Unhoused Communities

Just days ago, Oak Lawn United Methodists opened its doors to migrants bused to North Texas from El Paso. Thursday, they’re being called on again to help Dallas’ unhoused community stay warm. Church leaders said it’s an ongoing conversation about how they’ll meet those needs. The...
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

Triple Underpass — ca. 1936

Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The Most Read — and Most Interesting — PaperCity Dallas-Fort Worth Stories of 2022

Texas Firsts, Fundraising Drama, and a Touch of Hollywood. Truth be told, the best Dallas and Fort Worth brunches, spas, and taco joints usually take the top yearly slots per Google Analytics, but reading between the lines reveals a selection of popular news stories that highlight 2022 in a way those well-loved lists can’t quite manage. This year, we saw a touch of Hollywood in North Texas, fantastic new dining opportunities across the city, and a little fundraising drama. So before we dive into 2023, we wanted to showcase the stories that attracted readers nearly as much as we loved reporting them.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
East Coast Traveler

7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day

It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Assassination Drones? DPD Drone Policy

As Dallas seeks to become the city of the future, the City has apparently considered — and in some cases implemented — drones and robots in lethal and surveillance capacities. Alongside the members of the Dallas Police Department, a squad of drones patrols the skies. The Unmanned Aircraft...
DALLAS, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas

The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing

The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
DALLAS, TX
East Coast Traveler

The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX

Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Kitwana Cottonham

Kitwana is a Louisiana native now living in Garland, Tx. After graduating from Southern University-Baton Rouge, La, she began her career with a Fortune 50 insurance company in the DFW area. She is currently a Talent Acquisition Specialist/ Recruiter but has previously worked in other areas such as Claims, Marketing and Leadership Training. As a Recruiter, she has been a speaker and facilitator for career planning, resume review and interview preparation as well as being hired for their Claims department.
GARLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution

Despite the cold, volunteers were out Thursday morning scouting distribution sites and prepping for an annual homeless outreach that supplies more than 1,000 people with warm clothes and blankets on Christmas Day. That included loading a box truck with enough donations of warm blankets, sweatshirts and socks to provide a...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Pedestrian Struck on S. Great Trinity Forest Way in Dallas; Suspect Fled the Scene

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian. At approximately 10:26 p.m., on December 23, 2022, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3100 S. Great Trinity Forest Way when they were hit by a car. The suspect was going westbound in a vehicle described as a gold late 1990s to early 2000 Ford Taurus with Texas license plate RDK-1418. The suspect vehicle registration was not registered to the Taurus but to a Mercury Mountaineer.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy