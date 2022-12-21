ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NHL

Palat Close to Return, Marino Week-to-Week | INJURY REPORT

Ryan Graves also injured, will be evaluated by doctors Friday night. There is both good and bad when it comes to the latest medical updates for the New Jersey Devils. The most recent trip to Carolina and Florida decimated the blueline for the Devils taking out an entire pairing. John...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Wright 'C' for the Country

Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL

Playfair brings lifetime of hockey experience to role on 'Letterkenny'

Dylan Playfair may be the most quintessential method actor in Hollywood. The technique, where an actor fully immerses themselves into the character they are portraying, is something Playfair unwittingly has been doing since he was a child traversing North America as his father, former NHL player Jim Playfair, coached across the hockey landscape.
NHL

LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Karlsson has goal, 3 assists, Sharks end Wild winning streak at 6

SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's really amazing to watch him when he's on his game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "He's special. It's no mystery why he's won two Norris Trophies, and I can see more Norris Trophies coming his way."
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

NHL Buzz: Marchessault out for Golden Knights against Blues

Stalock to get first start for Blackhawks after concussion; Raty makes NHL debut for Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonathan Marchessault is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!

This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
DALLAS, TX
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win

Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
TEMPE, AZ
NHL

Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas

The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes

Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Three Wins = Seven Mustaches

Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Color of Hockey: Childs making inroads as assistant at Union College

One of three Black men coaching in NCAA Division I proud to be part of 'movement going on'. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Lennie Childs, an assistant for Union College's NCAA Division I men's hockey team.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NHL

Caps Host Jets

With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break begins. The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...
NHL

On Tap: Day 1 of 2023 World Junior Championship

Bedard key for Canada as it begins title defense; United States to rely on mobile group of defensemen. Monday is the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap...
NHL

Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row

FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors

Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL

Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington

"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
MINNESOTA STATE

