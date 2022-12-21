Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Palat Close to Return, Marino Week-to-Week | INJURY REPORT
Ryan Graves also injured, will be evaluated by doctors Friday night. There is both good and bad when it comes to the latest medical updates for the New Jersey Devils. The most recent trip to Carolina and Florida decimated the blueline for the Devils taking out an entire pairing. John...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Playfair brings lifetime of hockey experience to role on 'Letterkenny'
Dylan Playfair may be the most quintessential method actor in Hollywood. The technique, where an actor fully immerses themselves into the character they are portraying, is something Playfair unwittingly has been doing since he was a child traversing North America as his father, former NHL player Jim Playfair, coached across the hockey landscape.
NHL
LA Kings @ Arizona Coyotes: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Arizona Coyotes:. Where: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ) Coyotes: 10 - 16 - 5 (25 pts) Kings: 19 - 12 - 5 (43 pts) The LA Kings have won their last seven consecutive games against the Coyotes in Arizona, dating back to Jan. 30, 2020. During that time, the Kings have scored 24 goals against the Coyotes, the most by any one team. The Kings' seven game winning streak against the Coyotes in Arizona is the longest active such streak and tied for the third-longest in league history.
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
Karlsson has goal, 3 assists, Sharks end Wild winning streak at 6
SAN JOSE -- Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists for the San Jose Sharks in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Thursday. "It's really amazing to watch him when he's on his game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "He's special. It's no mystery why he's won two Norris Trophies, and I can see more Norris Trophies coming his way."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Marchessault out for Golden Knights against Blues
Stalock to get first start for Blackhawks after concussion; Raty makes NHL debut for Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonathan Marchessault is day to day with a lower-body injury and will not play against the St. Louis Blues on Friday (10 p.m. ET; ATTSN-RM, BSMW, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
Dollar Loan Center Goalden Minute Reaches $10,000 for Tonight's VGK Game
VEGAS (December 23, 2022) - Dollar Loan Center's text-to-win Goalden Minute contest has reached $10,000 for the first time for tonight's Vegas Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Fans in attendance can enter the Goalden Minute by texting a code word provided on Knight Tron...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Kings in Shootout, Head into Break with Win
Vejmelka makes 26 saves, Arizona plays next on Tuesday against Colorado. The Arizona Coyotes had one of the toughest schedules in the league through 32 games this season, traveling up and down North America while only playing 10 games at Mullett Arena. Friday's home win over the Los Angeles Kings...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Childs making inroads as assistant at Union College
One of three Black men coaching in NCAA Division I proud to be part of 'movement going on'. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Lennie Childs, an assistant for Union College's NCAA Division I men's hockey team.
NHL
Caps Host Jets
With a three-game winning streak and eight wins in their last nine, Caps finish a set of back-to-backs when Winnipeg visits on Friday night. December 23 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Capital One Arena. Time: 7:00 p.m. TV: NBCSW. Radio: Capitals Radio 24/7, 106.7 The Fan. Winnipeg Jets (21-11-1) Washington Capitals...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break begins. The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Friday night before the holiday break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...
NHL
On Tap: Day 1 of 2023 World Junior Championship
Bedard key for Canada as it begins title defense; United States to rely on mobile group of defensemen. Monday is the first day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. On Tap...
NHL
Ovechkin Named NHL's First Star of the Week for the Second Week in a Row
FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin registered 2-4-6 in three games to propel the Capitals (19-13-4, 32 points) to a perfect week and pass Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time goals list. He opened the week with an assist on the Washington marker that kick-started a multi-goal comeback in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings Dec. 19 and added another pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators Dec. 22. Ovechkin capped the week by creating a historic night at Capital One Arena in Washington, recording 2-1-3 in a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets that included goal No. 801 with 1:38 remaining in the first period to tie Howe and goal No. 802 into an empty net with 60 seconds remaining in the final frame to surpass 'Mr. Hockey" for the second-most goals in NHL history. Ovechkin (22-19-41 in 36 GP), who leads all Capitals skaters and ranks seventh in the NHL with 22 goals in 2022-23, is on pace for his 10th career 50-goal season and now sits 93 tallies shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history.
NHL
Rookie Watch: McTavish, Kochetkov among best to play in World Juniors
Ducks forward, Hurricanes goalie on list of those who starred in tournament, now making NHL impact. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
Comments / 0