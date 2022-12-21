ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Santa Claus provides Houston Methodist The Woodlands NICU With Holiday Surprise

By Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
hellowoodlands.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoncitybook.com

Holiday Gala Celebrates Doctors Who Live Secret Double-Lives — as Artists!

ARTS OF HEALING, a Houston nonprofit advocating for artistic expression as a method of healing for both patients and physicians, hosted its annual holiday fundraiser at The Post Oak Hotel, where supporters raised more than $300,000 for the cause. More than 400 festively clad guests were greeted by a jazz...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

CASA Announces Eight Staff Members Complete TBRI® Practitioner Training

CONROE, TX – CASA Child Advocates of Montgomery County is pleased to announce that eight staff members have completed training this year to become Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI®) Practitioners through the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child Development at TCU. The TBRI® Practitioners are Erica Avedikian, Julie Brown, Mandy Dalton, Destin Hudek, Lindsay Miller, Kristy O’Neal, Francine Stanfield, and Victoria Warmuth. They join four previously trained practitioners at CASA.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 best Houston drive through Christmas Lights for 2022

In H-town, we are blessed to have great weather for most of the winter months. However, there are times every now and then when it feels like Houston has suddenly moved next to the North Pole or sometimes it rains so hard that we start thinking that Houston got moved to the rain forests of the Amazon.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Highest number of heart attacks happen on this day during the holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Do you know which day has the most reported heart attacks?. Sadly, Christmas day has the most cardiac deaths all year, according to the American Heart Association. The second largest number occurs on December 26 with the third highest number of cardiac deaths, that happens on January first.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

What to do if your pipes freeze

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do. If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy