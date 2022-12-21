ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Flags ordered to half-staff Thursday for postal worker killed in Milwaukee

By Logan Rude
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Evers has ordered flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday in honor of a United States Postal Service mail carrier who was killed in Milwaukee earlier this month.

Aundre Cross, 44, was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side while delivering mail on Dec. 9. He worked for the USPS for 18 years.

“Mr. Cross was, by all accounts, a cherished husband, father, coworker, minister, and friend, and he was a dedicated public servant who committed 18 years of his life and career to the U.S. Postal Service and his community,” Evers said. “Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time.”

Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

Services for Cross will be held in Milwaukee on Thursday. Flags will be flown at half-staff all day in Cross’ honor.

