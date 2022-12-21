ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

How Jets can still make playoffs after weekend’s results offer new life

What has to happen  With losses this weekend by the Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders, the Jets’ path to the playoffs is no longer so farfetched. Here’s how they can make the postseason:  Win at the Seahawks in Week 17 and  Win at the Dolphins in Week 18 and  Patriots lose one of their final two games (vs. the Dolphins and at the Bills)
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
