'Outstanding' Mayfield orchestrates Rams' dominant victory
Thrilled that the Rams were able 'to play a complete game,' Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield orchestrated a dominant 51-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, his second victory in three starts for his new club.
Broncos author 'embarrassing' performance in loss to Rams
After a three-interception performance in a humiliating 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday in Los Angeles, Denver quarterback Russell Wilson said, "Bottom line is I let us down, it can't happen," as the Broncos fell to 4-11.
How Jets can still make playoffs after weekend’s results offer new life
What has to happen With losses this weekend by the Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders, the Jets’ path to the playoffs is no longer so farfetched. Here’s how they can make the postseason: Win at the Seahawks in Week 17 and Win at the Dolphins in Week 18 and Patriots lose one of their final two games (vs. the Dolphins and at the Bills)
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
