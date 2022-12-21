Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
abcnews4.com
Tips on how to protect your pipes before the arctic blast
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The below freezing temperatures, we’re about to get, can create a disaster at your house, specifically on your pipes. Cracking and breaking are a very real possibility when it gets as cold as the forecast shows. Kayla Kincaid of Meetze Plumbing has some advice...
WRDW-TV
How to protect your heating system during freezing temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we brace for the cold, we spoke with the owner of All Weather Heating and Cooling about how you should maintain your heating and cooling system. As cold weather hits, local heating and cooling companies are gearing up to help you stay warm. Stay up...
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia Forecast: winter weather
A blast of arctic air has arrived, with temperatures falling dangerously low.
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
'If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them': Tips to keep your furry friends and plants warm
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The three P's you need to prep for in cold weather: people, plants and pets. Once you’ve taken care of yourself and loved ones, it’s time to turn your attention to your furry and flowery friends. "If it’s too cold for you, it’s too...
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Dec. 22, 2022
WLTX.com
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
Overflow controls froze on this water tower in Gilbert which caused water tor spray and freeze surrounding the tower. No impacts are expected on water services.
Is your home ready for the Christmas weekend freeze? Here's what to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many of us might have been wishing for a white Christmas, and while it looks to not happen, we will have plenty of cold weather to deal with. With temperatures expected to plummet below freezing, experts recommend you prepare your homes now. "Most people they wait...
abccolumbia.com
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
"It's a tradition": Columbia families brave the cold for holiday light displays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It not only sounds and looks like the holiday season at Segra Park, it feels like it, too. “I’m cold but I feel the holiday spirit," said Gracie Stone. Dozens of families turned out in the cold night for this year's Fireflies Holiday Lights display. The display featuring a million lights also had smores, crafts, and tasty food.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy battles power outages during high winds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy reported as of 7 a.m. Friday morning, 26,000 customers were without power due to high winds. As of this writing at 5 p.m. Friday night, that number is just over 1,600. Dominion spokesperson Matt Long said the crew has 200 employees and contract workers...
WLTX.com
Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015. "It's important because people need, some people...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
