FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOCO
Oklahoma City retirement community evacuates rooms due to busted pipes
OKLAHOMA CITY — People living in an Oklahoma City retirement community were forced to evacuate this weekend due to pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mom lives at Town Village Retirement Community, said he was at a wedding shower when he got a call saying there was flooding in her apartment.
KOCO
Mural brings attention to Oklahoma foster children
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Quail Springs Mall mural brought attention to the Oklahoma kids needing more than gifts this holiday season — they need a home. Artists came together to create a mural that brings awareness to the children in the state hoping to find a foster home or an adoptive family. The group behind the message hopes it catches the eyes of shoppers.
KOCO
EMBARK rolls out program to help those experiencing homelessness during winter months
OKLAHOMA CITY — EMBARK has rolled out its winter program to help people experiencing homelessness get out of the cold during the winter months. "Having to walk a long distance to get to a shelter is just not something that's feasible or safe in an environment like this," said Cody Boyd with EMBARK.
KOCO
At least two injured in Friday stabbing at Oklahoma City shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two people were hurt following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter Friday night. Oklahoma City police said a husband and wife were victims of the stabbing, which took place around 8 p.m. Both are in the hospital in stable condition. This happened...
KOCO
Crews respond to northeast Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire a little before 5 p.m. Christmas day. A family was cooking outside when they said a grease fire started near 63rd and Carol Drive. The Oklahoma City Fire Department received a call that someone was trapped inside the...
KOCO
Oklahoma City shelter sees spike in animals left in cold
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said it has seen a spike in calls for animals left in the cold as dangerous temperatures linger across the state. Due to the extreme weather, city officials said residents should bring their dogs inside. They also encouraged people who see strays to call Animal Welfare.
KOCO
Heating repair calls rise drastically amid Oklahoma's frigid temperatures
OKLAHOMA CITY — Harsh winter weather in Oklahoma pushed heating systems to their limits this week, leading some to ultimately fail. Heating repair crews were out in full force Friday, working to provide warmth for homes impacted by faulty heating units. Tom Ragsdale, who works for Drabek and Hill...
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
KOCO
Oklahoma City firefighters help rescue dog from frozen pond
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department helped rescue a dog from a frozen pond on Christmas Eve. Fire crews responded to a call around 2:50 p.m. on Paschall Ct., where they found a man standing on the ice with a rope attached to a dog that had fallen through.
KOCO
One person dies in Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person died in an Oklahoma City house fire Christmas morning, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. The fire occurred around 7:45 a.m. in a trailer home near NW 10th and N Meridian Ave. Fire officials said there were two people living in the home....
KOCO
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma works to make sure locations are fully stocked amid arctic blast
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma made an extra effort Thursday to ensure their locations were fully stocked for families in need. Usually, organizations go to the Food Bank to help hungry families. With the brutally cold temperature Thursday, the Food Bank went to them. "Our...
KOCO
Oklahoma City firefighters respond to two structure fires blocks apart
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City fire crews responded to two separate structure fires, just a few blocks apart, on Christmas Eve. The fires occurred near Classen and NW 10th Street, as well as W Reno and S Western avenues. As the Oklahoma City Fire Department was responding to the...
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers shouldn't ignore car warning lights during cold weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Drivers in Oklahoma might be ignoring their car's warning lights as the cold weather continues, but some tasks shouldn't be avoided. Despite the bitter cold, filling tires with air is important, even if drivers believe it is just the car's way of reacting to the swinging temperatures.
KOCO
Two people die after Christmas Eve car crash near Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car crash in Pottawatomie County left two people dead on Christmas Eve. James Smith, 68, and Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Maud died after a collision that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, just one mile east of Tecumseh. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said...
