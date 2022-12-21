ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Browns lock-up veteran lineman to long-term deal

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 4-year contract extension with veteran right tackle Jack Conklin. The new deal is worth $60 million with $31 million fully guaranteed. Conklin has played in 34 games with the Browns after...
CLEVELAND, OH

