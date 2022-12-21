Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County
CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Orange man charged with murder in Barboursville shooting
Albemarle County Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman from Orange who was found dead in a car in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday. Dominic Gaskins, 31, of Orange, has been...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
fredericksburg.today
Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford
Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Prince William County Police need your help in finding missing, endangered man
WOODBRIDGE, Md. — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 20-year-old man whose car was found on Dec. 23. On Dec. 21, Jose Guerrero was last spotted leaving his home on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m.
Inside Nova
Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges
A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
fredericksburg.today
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford
17 year old charged with 108 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone in Stafford. A juvenile reckless driver was charged last night as deputies used the law enforcement radio to their full advantage. On December 21st at 10:48 p.m. First Sergeant B.W. Collins was in the 500 block...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
fox5dc.com
2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. According...
WSET
Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
Cooking food blamed for fire that displaced 2, left firefighter with minor injury in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –The Prince William County FIre Marshal’s Office said food left cooking while unattended started a fire in the Dale City area Friday that put an adult and a child out of their home. The fire started in a house in the 6000 block of Fox Den Ct., which […]
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police search for suspect in an armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believed was involved in an armed robbery of a man early Wednesday morning at the Roll and Tap Gaming parking lot in Lynchburg. Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery on...
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg. On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside...
WHSV
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
Louisa deputies who fired deadly shots were serving arrest warrant, attempt to locate for Orange County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.
NBC 29 News
Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
