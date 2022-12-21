ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for fatal shooting in Appomattox County

CONCORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another man in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. About 10:45 a.m. December 24, 2022, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a home on Moore Drive in the Concord area.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Teen shoplifter caught in Stafford

Have you ever had a package you struggled to open on Christmas morning? A prospective shoplifter had that experience last night as he went four rounds with a package, and the package ended the contest victorious. On December 23rd Deputy E.C. Taylor and other members of the Special Problems Unit...
STAFFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area

UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper man arrested for illegal drug, gun charges

A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Task force members first encountered Johnnie Thomas III, 35, on Dec. 20 during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release Friday.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. According...
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police search for suspect in an armed robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believed was involved in an armed robbery of a man early Wednesday morning at the Roll and Tap Gaming parking lot in Lynchburg. Police say they responded to reports of an armed robbery on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

