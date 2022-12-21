Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash offers short sellers an opportunity but does the risk warrant it
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish on the 12-hour timeframe. Combined with technical indicators, a rally seemed unlikely. Volatility is an absolute necessity for traders. Investors might dislike or...
ambcrypto.com
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
ambcrypto.com
1INCH flashes signs of a potential big move ahead, thanks to these observations
1INCH finds favor with ETH whales according to WhaleStats. Evaluating the potential for a bounce from the oversold zone. Crypto investors are looking into potential opportunities now that 2022 is almost at its conclusion. 1INCH fits the bill as one of the tokens that are currently showing promise for a bullish recovery.
ambcrypto.com
Will Avalanche [AVAX] holders commence 2023 on a bullish note?
AVAX currently trades at a one-month low. Sell-offs have intensified. Avalanche developers launched Banff 5 to allow for easy communication between subnets on the network. With less than a week till the new trading year, Avalanche [AVAX] commenced a new bear cycle on 16 December to trade at a 30-day low at press time.
ambcrypto.com
LTC investors waiting to make a move have reasons to hold their ground because…
Litecoin ranked fourth out of the projects that displayed excellent health in 2022. The LTC momentum was decisive based on technical indicators. Despite the unfavorable market conditions in the whole of 2022, Litecoin [LTC] was able to meet up with the Galaxy Score top rankings, LunarCrush disclosed. The Galaxy score is a ranking made up by the social intelligence platform that assesses a project’s overall health and performance.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
ambcrypto.com
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
ambcrypto.com
As Dogecoin bulls claw their way higher, can they push above $0.078
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure flipped bullish after the move above $0.075. However the higher timeframe trend remained firmly bearish. Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why Polkadot investors should be cautious with current sideway structure
Polkadot (DOT) could fall to $4.376. A rise above $4.695 will invalidate the forecast. Polkadot (DOT) has been in a downtrend since mid-August. From its mid-August high of $9.6, it fell to $4.5, at the time of publication. That’s a drop in value of about 50%, and it looks like it could break through another support level.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH reach $10,000 in 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Ethereum (ETH) is swaying sideways even as traders remain uncertain about whether the cryptocurrency market has bottomed out. Analysts believe the market has already reached its bottom in the aftermath of the FTX incident and is about to reverse course.
ambcrypto.com
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SFM be a good investment?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the time FTX collapsed in early November, the price of SafeMoon (SFM) has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend. SafeMoon...
ambcrypto.com
Can Ethereum investors stay put with ETH after this exodus?
ETH reserves moving out of centralized exchanges had not decreased. Investors who accumulated in the last 365 days were still in losses. Chances of short-term revival remained low. Ethereum [ETH] reserves on Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) had massively diminished by a far greater momentum, a CryptoQuant publication revealed. According to the...
ambcrypto.com
Optimism sees a surge in USDT and USDC transactions, decoding ‘why’
Optimism recently saw the volume of USDT and USDC transactions on its network surpass $1 billion. The price and active address, however, show convergence as its TVL continues its growth. Recently, the Optimism network experienced an anomalous uptick in stablecoin transactions. Numerous theories on what might be to blame have...
ambcrypto.com
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon outperforms BNB on this front, but there’s more to MATIC than just this
Polygon outperforms BNB in terms of transaction count. dApps on the Polygon network continue to grow, however TVL and revenue generated decline. Polygon managed to make it to the headlines yet again, as the number of daily transactions on the chain exceeded BNB’s daily transactions. Delphi Digital, a crypto analytics firm, stated this via Twitter.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea recorded highest monthly sales volume, here’s why
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea just saw its highest sales volume since May. Monthly sales volume across OpenSea, however, is at its lowest level this year. After suffering a severe decline in interest, Ethereum-minted NFTs on OpenSea clinched the highest monthly sales volume since May, data from Dune Analytics showed. With...
ambcrypto.com
LDO sits on a murky ground as Lido Finance announces its latest integration
Lido announced the pilot integration of its validator set with Obol Network’s distributed validator technology (DVT) However, at press time, LDO was struggling to wade off bears. Leading liquid staking platform Lido Finance, on 23 December, announced a successful pilot integration with Obol Network, a distributed validator technology provider,...
ambcrypto.com
Filecoin [FIL] market weakens, but investors can still profit here
FIL faced price rejection at $3.024. A possible price recovery could set FIL to settle at $2.951. A break above $3.024 will negate the above forecast. Filecoin (FIL) rallied on 20 December, recording over 9% gains for investors after hitting a high of $3.084. However, price recovery followed, clearing about half of the profits. Recent rally attempts haven’t helped investors recover their losses, but there could be an opening.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the risk Aave buyers will bear if they decide to buy the dip
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Indicators showed momentum was firmly bearish for Aave. The lower timeframe range highlighted trading opportunities at the extremes. The volatility of Bitcoin [BTC] has been significantly low over...
Comments / 0