Dallas, TX

WFAA

Hundreds of volunteers serve meals to seniors across Dallas County

DALLAS — The frigid weather didn't deter hundreds of volunteers from serving seniors across Dallas County. "We do this every single year," said 17-year-old Sai Kalyaan who spends part of each holiday break volunteering. In below freezing temperatures, 600 North Texans compassionately came together for a special Christmas delivery.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials

There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas

DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!

DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW weather: Cold Christmas weekend in store

DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! This week's arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021. DFW Airport reported an 11° low temperature on Friday morning. This makes it the coldest December temperature recorded since Dec. 23, 1990. The cold air stays through Christmas. Clouds will move on...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days

DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say

PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 2934 Main Street

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy

Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
