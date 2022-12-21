Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Related
Hundreds of volunteers serve meals to seniors across Dallas County
DALLAS — The frigid weather didn't deter hundreds of volunteers from serving seniors across Dallas County. "We do this every single year," said 17-year-old Sai Kalyaan who spends part of each holiday break volunteering. In below freezing temperatures, 600 North Texans compassionately came together for a special Christmas delivery.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
35+ Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants With Christmas Dining Specials
There are Christmas trees to decorate, stockings to hang, gifts to buy, and roughly a million other tiny tasks this time of year. So here’s one option: Outsource dinner on Christmas Day or for Hanukkah. North Texas has you covered with elegant dine-in options or casual takeout, traditional Italian feasts or Texas barbecue.
Pleasant Grove businessman donates Christmas toys to 500 children
DALLAS — Families are counting down the hours to Christmas. For many families in Dallas’ Pleasant Grove community, that meant packing the parking lot outside Omar’s Wheels & Tires on Friday. “I’m surprised to see everything. All of it is awesome,” said Bonnie Latson. Neighbors,...
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
WFAA
Christmas nightmare: Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights canceled over the weekend
DALLAS — There were a lot of frustrated passengers trying to get home for Christmas at Dallas Love Field. On Sunday, Southwest Airlines canceled 735 flights, about 19% of flights, according to FlightAware. On Saturday, they canceled about 38% of flights, and on Friday, over 30% of flights were...
PHOTOS + VIDEO: It (kinda) snowed in North Texas!
DALLAS — Oh, the weather outside is frightful. And we hope your fires inside (even virtual ones) are so delightful. If you have no place to go, DFW will let it snow... well, kinda. The arctic front that's been traveling across the country has finally flown into North Texas,...
WFAA
DFW weather: Cold Christmas weekend in store
DALLAS — Bundle up, DFW! This week's arctic blast brought the coldest weather since February 2021. DFW Airport reported an 11° low temperature on Friday morning. This makes it the coldest December temperature recorded since Dec. 23, 1990. The cold air stays through Christmas. Clouds will move on...
Warming shelters to open across DFW in the coming days
DALLAS — Across North Texas, city leaders are getting ready to open warming shelters. Dallas city leaders say it’s all hands on-deck. They will be meeting Wednesday to see if systems are in place or if there is more to be done. In South Dallas, a local church...
WFAA
Flight cancelations and delays mount, travel experts remind you to 'pack a good attitude'
DALLAS — It's the same story days before and after Christmas: holiday travel is brutal. But, this year -- just when things couldn't get worse -- an arctic front has a stranglehold on much of the U.S. It has resulted in mass-scale flight cancelations and delays. "You don't know...
Two injured in shooting at home in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Two people were injured after a shooting at a home in Plano on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive, near Park Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway, after a report from neighbors.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
'A little bit of light pushes away a lot of darkness': Larger-than-life menorah shines in Dallas' night sky
DALLAS — For 15 years, a Dallas rabbi dreamed of lighting up the sky with a light installation representing a menorah. This Hanukkah, his prayers were answered. "This was the perfect year to finally get it together," Rabbi Zvi Drizin told WFAA. The spotlights are set up at the...
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversy
Earlier this month, the global burger giant McDonald's opened a small-format restaurant in Fort Worth to test a new concept. The Fort Worth restaurant features an Order Ahead Lane, which serves mobile-order customers their food through a fully automated conveyor system. McDonald's is calling this a “test-and-learn” phase, and if the concept is successful in this single Fort Worth location, it will be rolled out to other sites in the United States.
North Texans head out for last-minute holiday shopping despite freezing temps, record-high inflation
DALLAS — Even as an arctic blast hits North Texas, shoppers bundled up and hit retail stores at Fort Worth’s Tanger Outlets for last-minute holiday shopping. “It’s last minute,” said Southlake resident Krystal Jost. "We just love it, it’s the fun of Christmas." The freezing...
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD
CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
North Texas high school band to perform at Armed Forces Bowl in blistering cold
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Fallon got the call last Friday for an opportunity that he and his students will remember for a very long time. Fallon, a band director for Boswell High School in Fort Worth, was asked by the Air Force if their band would like to represent for them in Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
WFAA
