houstonherald.com
Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening
The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow.
KMOV
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
KMOV
Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?
ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
KMOV
Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
KMOV
Holiday travelers see delayed Christmas Eve flights out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Christmas Eve is a popular day for last-minute holiday travelers. However, with the winter weather across the Metro earlier this week there continue to be delays. Nancy Early woke up to a text at midnight telling her that her flight out of St. Louis was...
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FOX2now.com
Winter storm moves into region by late Thursday morning, freezing temps continue this weekend
ST. LOUIS – It’s cloudy and quiet in St. Louis on Thursday. A major winter storm will move into the region by late Thursday morning. We could see some rain/snow mix, then all snow as temperatures fall. Snow and strong winds will make travel dangerous in the afternoon.
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours.
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
Homeless shelter in freezing temperatures are filling up fast
The harsh cold is far more dangerous for homeless people. Snow and subzero temperatures can be fatal for those who are homeless.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
Winter storm warning: Extreme cold in the St. Louis area
A wind chill warning will be in effect Thursday night into Friday.
