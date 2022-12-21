ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

houstonherald.com

Light snow, with freezing rain or drizzle possible this evening

The National Weather Service said early Sunday that light snow with some very light freezing rain or drizzle is expected late this evening into Monday morning. It said the highest confidence in accumulating snowfall is across central Missouri and areas east, while the highest confidence in a light glaze of ice is along and west of Highway 65.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT is prepared for the next round of winter weather to come. According to officials from the National Weather Service, a second round of light snow has been predicted to hit the area later Sunday night on Christmas Day through early afternoon on Monday, December 26th.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East man opens greenhouse to house people from cold temps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Metro East man is opening up his greenhouse to shelter people from the cold temperatures across the St. Louis region. Woodrow Peterson is allowing several people who need housing to stay in his greenhouse in East Alton. Peterson said he usually uses the greenhouse...
EAST ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main break near Lindbergh and Lawrence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large water main broke in the 300 block of North Lindbergh at Lawrence Drive. Southbound Lindbergh was closed at Quailways Drive due to the water main break. Southbound Lindbergh reopened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

