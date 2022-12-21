Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers sign former hated rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers are not afraid to fraternize with some old enemies. Dodgers writer Blake Harris reported on Friday that the team has signed outfielder Steven Duggar. The deal is reportedly a minor-league contract. Duggar, 29, spent four seasons with the hated San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2021. He hit .257 with a... The post Dodgers sign former hated rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Yardbarker
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher
The San Diego Padres’ offseason spendapalooza may not be finished yet. Rob Bradford of WEEI reports this week that the Padres are known to be in pursuit of veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Bradford adds that the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix as well as another unidentified team, possibly in the AL East. Eovaldi,... The post Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Christmas
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. It’s fitting that Christmas Day gifted us with three Hall of Fame players. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for December 25:. 1) Rickey...
MLB
Five Phillies predictions for 2023
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Happy holidays, everybody. Remember a year ago at this time? Almost nobody would have picked the Phillies to win the NL pennant in...
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
MLB
Phillies prepare for 2023 MLB changes
PHILADELPHIA -- Major League Baseball is making changes ahead of the 2023 season. It has been interesting to hear the Phillies talk about them, because everybody will be affected. Here are thoughts on three of them:. 1. Pick up the pace, dude. The pitch clock will be a focus for...
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
MLB
Remembering baseball greats lost in 2022
Today, as we wind down the final days of 2022, we take a look back at the baseball people we lost this year. The deceased are listed in alphabetical order by last name, with their year of birth in parentheses. The baseball community is lessened by their absence. Roger Angell...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
MLB
Inbox: Who will be the Astros' impact rookie in '23?
HOUSTON -- When I asked you to submit questions for this Inbox, many of you asked about the situation in left field. Since then, the Astros have signed steady veteran Michael Brantley, so there’s your answer. The Astros’ heavy lifting for the offseason now appears to be done, so let’s look deeper into the future with some questions that will impact the 2023 season.
MLB
22 biggest reasons baseball was the best in 2022
Baseball delivered in a big way in 2022 -- as it always does. It was a season that strengthened the resumes of stars and introduced impactful rookies who quickly joined those ranks. We marveled at milestone chases and witnessed historic firsts. The postseason was spectacular. In short, baseball was the best, yet again. Here are 22 of the biggest stories of the 2022 season.
Comments / 0