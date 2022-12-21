Sugar Cookie-Infused Vodka Is About to Make the New 'It' Cocktails

We'll take three of those, asap!

The holidays are a wonderful time of the year. They allow us to show off our creative skills. They also introduce new food and drinks into our lives. If you’re searching for unique cocktails to serve this year, we’ve got a fantastic one for you.

TikTok content creator @cocktails shared a recipe for Sugar Cookie-Infused Vodka. Where were these when we needed them last year? We'll take three of those asap!

View the original article to see embedded media.

We love the sights, smells, and tastes of the holiday season. That’s because no other holiday has its own soundtrack or catalog of movies. So, when we celebrate the winter holidays, we go hard. If there’s one way to celebrate the holidays, it’s through eating and drinking. Going over to someone’s house or inviting guests over wouldn’t be complete without appetizers and cocktails. The Sugar Cookie-Infused Vodka is the best addition to holiday cookies. It’ll give you a cheerful feeling as you indulge in festive delights.

We really like the Sugar Cookie-Infused Vodka. But let’s look at how the TikTok community responded to it. User @Ayana replied, “This seems very wrong.” @abbie said, “So, we making potions.” @Kristy remarked, “OMG, I haven't had those types of cookies in ages. They are so good.” @Anna wrote, “I don’t think that’s how it works. I’m pretty sure they have sugar cookie flavored simple syrup.” @Mia said, “Ignore the comments. This would be so good.” @Tik Toker wrote, “I think this would be good.”

The Sugar Cookie-Infused Vodka is a hit, and we couldn’t be happier. If you enjoyed this video and want more content, visit @cocktails’ TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss a moment of their luscious libations.