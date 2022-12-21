Read full article on original website
Antonio Banderas Reveals Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson's Sweet Nickname for Him
Watch: Antonio Banderas Talks Friendship With Salma Hayek. Antonio Banderas may no longer be married to Dakota Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, but the two have maintained their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship over the years. The Puss in Boots star shared several of their sweet memories on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, including the adorable nickname Dakota dubbed him.
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
Margot Robbie’s Mom Once Told Her to Be Careful Partying With Will Smith After Affair Rumors
There was a time when many thought it was possible Margot Robbie and Will Smith might have been a little too close, even Robbie's own family members.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Michelle Pfeiffer stuns with new blunt bob haircut: 'A long overdue chop'
Michelle Pfeiffer is trading in her long, blonde locks for a blunt, bob hairstyle. The actress debuted her look in an Instagram post on Monday, and received a lot of praise from fans.
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
At 55, Pamela Anderson Flashes Her Super-Toned Legs And Sculpted Arms In A High-Slit Dress In New Pics
Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation! Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation!. Pamela Anderson is proving to everyone that she's just as iconic in 2022 as she was back in 1989. The actress and model, famous for her role on Baywatch, flashed her super...
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday
Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Brendan Fraser Shocked To Discover Adam Sandler Threatened To Quit A Movie For Him
Sandler revealed to “The Whale” star that he had to fight a director — and Pauly Shore — to get Fraser one of his earliest roles.
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Margot Robbie Rocks Iconic Barbie Swimsuit In First Teaser Trailer For Live-Action Movie
Long live Barbie! Margot Robbie’s Barbie makes a grand entrance in the live-action Barbie teaser trailer wearing the legendary black and white swimsuit she made famous in 1959 when the first edition of the fashion doll was released. The trailer also gives a look at Barbie in her very colorful world, as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.
