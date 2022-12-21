ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Banderas Reveals Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson's Sweet Nickname for Him

Watch: Antonio Banderas Talks Friendship With Salma Hayek. Antonio Banderas may no longer be married to Dakota Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, but the two have maintained their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship over the years. The Puss in Boots star shared several of their sweet memories on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, including the adorable nickname Dakota dubbed him.
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Violet Affleck Is All Grown Up in Rare Appearance With Mom Jennifer Garner on Her 17th Birthday

Violet Affleck made a major appearance with mom Jennifer Garner at the White House on Dec. 1, and she looked all grown up. The duo attended the state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. Thursday was also Violet's 17th birthday, and in the photos, Garner beams at her eldest. See the photos of Violet and Garner's night out in DC ahead.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
