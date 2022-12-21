Read full article on original website
New York, Like It or Not, Say Goodbye to Your Gas and Oil Furnaces
The day time high on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is expected to be in the 20's here in the Capital Region. On top of making sure you bought all of your friends and family their gifts, you will also need to buy oil for the furnace. In the relatively near future that won't be the case in New York State.
Minimum wage to increase on Dec. 31 for workers outside of NYC, LI, Westchester
The minimum wage is set to increase by $1 from $13.20 to $14.20. In addition, the minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1 to $16.20.
SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need
New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
New York legal weed sales to begin next week: Find out where
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Adult-use cannabis sales in New York will begin before the year’s end, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. On Dec. 29, a dispensary in Manhattan, operated by Housing Works, will be the first dispensary to sell cannabis in the state since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act was signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2021.
The New York State Department Of Labor Announces New Process To Make Tax Season Easier For Customers
CNY – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted...
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Hochul signs 'historic' law requiring employers to list salary ranges in job ads
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday signed legislation requiring employers in New York state to define salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions.
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
NYS nursing home minimum staffing law has taken effect, but not yet enforced
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The worst of the COVID pandemic is behind us, but a bi-product of the virus is arguably worse than ever before. A mass exodus of healthcare workers has left nursing homes in New York State extremely short-staffed. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy spoke with two women...
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Cash For Christmas? Big Money In New York State
Cash is a perfect one size fits all gift! Need something to take your mind off the big storm that is coming? Need some extra cash for those holiday bills? This could be a great week for you!. The stores have been crazy with last minute shoppers and those who...
$32,000 pay raise for members of NYS Legislature expected to be approved
NEW YORK -- New York's Legislature is poised to become the highest paid state legislative body in the country.That's if a bill giving them tens of thousands of dollars more in their paychecks is approved.But it comes with another limit.If passed, members of the Assembly and Senate would make $142,000 annually beginning Jan. 1, a $32,000 increase.The last raise was approved by a pay commission in 2018. The previous raise was approved in 1999, when members were paid $79,500.Lawmakers in New York City and surrounding areas have long cited the higher cost of living as the reason for a raise.The...
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
State of emergency declared in New York state for winter storm; commercial vehicles banned on some highways
Syracuse, N.Y. — A state of emergency has been declared for the state of New York including banning commercial vehicles on a 135-mile stretch of the Thruway ahead of a winter storm, according to the governor’s office. The state of emergency was declared by Gov. Kathy Hochul due...
