Crash cleared on Maple Street Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - All lanes in both directions of the Maple Street Bridge reopened Thursday evening, after a crash caused a closure for more than an hour. A crash on the Maple Street Bridge in downtown Spokane is blocking both southbound lanes, and 1 northbound lane. The crash took place...
SFD Fire Chief: “Don’t risk it, just stay inside.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it’s important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. “It takes about 20...
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. – After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Mountain pass conditions for Sunday, Dec....
Deputies arrest suspect in shooting at RV Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect in a shooting that occurred on December 20 at an RV Campground has been arrested. Deputies arrived at 10904 N Newport Highway on December 20 at 10 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies located a man lying on the ground, screaming, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital for...
FOUND: Missing endangered man found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who went missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to Spokane police. Last updated on Dec. 23 at 5:15 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles...
WSDOT on pace for record number of plow collisions, asks public to slow down and leave space
SPOKANE Wash. – With over 30 inches of snow in Spokane County so far this year, WSDOT has between 20 to 30 plows on the roads around the clock, according to WSDOT East Communications Manager Ryan Overton. This year, more than ever, they’re dealing with a different kind of...
MISSING: Spokane police searching for endangered man not dressed for weather
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday, Dec. 22 and was last seen on the 1700 block of west Mallon Ave. around 3 p.m. that day. SPD says he was not dressed for the weather and has a health history putting him at risk.
Multiple crashes on US-395 close down northbound lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. – Multiple crashes on US-395 have closed down northbound traffic on the highway between Hawthorne Rd. and Hastings Rd. The first crash involved multiple vehicles on the hill north of Hawthorne, and a second crash followed at the intersection of Hastings Rd. and US-395. Washington State Department...
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
Jury awards $19.5M to former Wash. sheriff's deputy and his wife in defamation case
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has to pay a former Sheriff's Office deputy and his wife $19.5 million in damages after a Superior Court jury on Friday determined he was wrongfully fired and defamed by Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. Knezovich fired Sgt. Jeff Thurman in 2019. In a news conference,...
Mt. Spokane closed due to extreme cold
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mt. Spokane is closed for Thursday, Dec. 23 due to the extreme cold. According to their official website, the wind chill has created unsafe conditions for staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders. The site will reopen on Friday, Dec. 23. READ: WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chill temperatures – Mark COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Woman charged with murder in Medical Lake domestic violence incident
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – A woman detained for a fatal domestic violence incident has been formally charged with second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker was taken into custody for questioning after a man was found...
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is partially blocking westbound lanes on I-90 near Liberty Lake, according to a post from Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Several cars are currently blocking the westbound lanes. An image shared by WSDOT shows a car in the median, left shoulder and...
‘Increasing level of brazenness’: Spokane Police use emphasis patrols to catch shoplifters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police say retail theft is up nearly 40% from last year, and they’re working to get shoplifters off the street. The operation is complex, with officers on the outside, loss prevention on the inside, and everyone keeping their eyes peeled for people who aren’t planning to pay. “People are committing these acts more frequently,” said Nick...
Spokane homeless advocate released from ICU after violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man is out of the hospital after being attacked in his home by a man he gave food and shelter to. Bob Peeler, who recently retired after 42 years at SNAP helping low-income individuals, suffered a fractured skull when police say a homeless man staying in his basement struck him in the head.
What is your biggest complaint about living in Spokane during the winter?
Honestly, I think it's too cold for me, not as warm as California winters, and sometimes it's hard to see the sun, which makes me feel depressed and in a bad mood.
