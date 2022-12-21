Read full article on original website
Street Soldiers give out food, winter clothes in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday, volunteers at the Zion Lutheran Church gave out food and winter clothes to those in need. A fully volunteer group gathered on Christmas day to give out supplies and a warm meal to the people of Schenectady. This group, the Street Soldiers, is out every Sunday, giving out everything from pantry food, clothes, to mugs and pet food. The group also accepts donations from those looking to help.
Decades old Christmas tradition goes virtual; organizers seek extra community support
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A tradition over two decades old had a change in course this year. The Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) ‘Lights in the Park’ weeks long event had to move to the Altamont Fair Grounds. "No one wanted the show to not go on...
Christmas comes to teens in Capital Region group homes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Saturday at St. Anne Institute in Albany, the girls got a Christmas surprise. Volunteers from Victory Church brought toys and supplies for the girls at the group home. After years of not being able to go in person due to COVID, Saturday the girls...
Capital City Rescue Mission serves thousands amid rise in homelessness
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Christmas day the Capital City Rescue Mission was filled with volunteers and those in need for the annual holiday feast. A 24-year-old Nova Turner was volunteering at her first holiday event. "It was important for me to be here today in particular because I'm so...
Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
Troy Farmers' Market helps shoppers find last-minute holiday treats
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Farmers Market, open on Christmas eve. Inside the Troy Atrium, almost all of the vendors out helping people get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. Anything you need for a Christmas Eve party was on sale. Selling lots of food and local crafts, the...
Christmas Day fire damages kitchen, displaces Pittsfield family
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A Pittsfield family is being helped by the Red Cross, after a fire Sunday afternoon damaged their kitchen. At 4:39 p.m., the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 23 East Mill Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from windows on the first floor of the building. The building is a 2-1/2 story wood frame apartment building with three living units.
Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club
Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
Deerly Departed: Hunter's Buck From Greene County Confiscated After Facebook Post
A New York hunter learned the hard way that if you’re going to break the rules, it’s probably best not to announce it on social media. Department of Environmental Conservation officers in Greene County were tipped off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, about a Facebook post showing a man with a deer that had been taken illegally, the department said.
Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
‘Disturbing’ Threat Recently Made Against One Hudson Valley School
Sadly, it seems to be happening more and more. It's really awful that safety in schools is something we have to worry about and that it's become a problem across the country. Another threat was recently made against one Hudson Valley, but thankfully law enforcement acted very quickly and prevented anything from happening.
Second arrest made in 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the killing of a Schenectady man- who was gunned down on the streets of Schenectady in 2019. Police say Leffon Adams Jr. is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, for shooting and killing Roscoe Foster.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)
MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter
As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
Another crack dealer busted by drug task force
BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
Teen Charged With Repeatedly Raping Minor At Jersey Shore, In NY State
A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said. Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police. Pelcin committed the sexual...
