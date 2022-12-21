ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Street Soldiers give out food, winter clothes in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday, volunteers at the Zion Lutheran Church gave out food and winter clothes to those in need. A fully volunteer group gathered on Christmas day to give out supplies and a warm meal to the people of Schenectady. This group, the Street Soldiers, is out every Sunday, giving out everything from pantry food, clothes, to mugs and pet food. The group also accepts donations from those looking to help.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Christmas comes to teens in Capital Region group homes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Saturday at St. Anne Institute in Albany, the girls got a Christmas surprise. Volunteers from Victory Church brought toys and supplies for the girls at the group home. After years of not being able to go in person due to COVID, Saturday the girls...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Old Niskayuna lights Christmas Eve with 3,000 luminaries

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As a distraction from the holiday stresses, you can take a drive. Old Niskayuna has a tradition of putting out holiday lights along the road. Using 3,000 bags, 1,500lbs of sand, and 3,000 candles, the town volunteers work together to bring the holiday spirit. Luminaries...
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Troy Farmers' Market helps shoppers find last-minute holiday treats

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Farmers Market, open on Christmas eve. Inside the Troy Atrium, almost all of the vendors out helping people get their last-minute Christmas shopping done. Anything you need for a Christmas Eve party was on sale. Selling lots of food and local crafts, the...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Christmas Day fire damages kitchen, displaces Pittsfield family

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — A Pittsfield family is being helped by the Red Cross, after a fire Sunday afternoon damaged their kitchen. At 4:39 p.m., the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to 23 East Mill Street for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from windows on the first floor of the building. The building is a 2-1/2 story wood frame apartment building with three living units.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Fire destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club

Fire ripped through the Hoosick Falls Country Club in the overnight hours on Saturday, destroying the main building that housed the restaurant, clubhouse, and a garage that held maintenance equipment for the golf course. Firefighters were called to the property at 73 Richmond Avenue in Hoosick Falls a little after...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WRGB

Frequently flooded Wynantskill family frustrated by slow repair progress

WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — A family in Wynantskill has been dealing with parts of their property and even places inside their home flooding. Ralph Morano reached out to CBS 6 news after seeing his home and furniture damaged time and time again. He says promises have been made by local government to divert the water, but he says progress has been slow.
WYNANTSKILL, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Second arrest made in 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A second arrest has been made in connection to the killing of a Schenectady man- who was gunned down on the streets of Schenectady in 2019. Police say Leffon Adams Jr. is facing multiple charges, including first degree murder, for shooting and killing Roscoe Foster.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson overflows as Friday’s storm hits (video)

MID-HUDSON – Friday’s storm caused “moderate” flooding at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie as the Hudson River reached high tide at 12:05 p.m. Moderate flooding, according to the National Weather Service, is when a stream or river has risen over the banks and reached structures such as buildings or roadways.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Law & Crime

‘You’re Not Going to Say Nothing?’: Grandfather Lashes Out in Court at Son, Who Allegedly Dismembered Infant Granddaughter

As an accused murderer in Connecticut briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, someone called out to him in outrage. That person was his father, according to News 12 Connecticut. “You’re not going to say nothing?” the man told defendant Christopher Francisquini, 31, in obvious distress. “Chris! You’re not going to...
WATERBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another crack dealer busted by drug task force

BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
BEACON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy