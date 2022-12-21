Read full article on original website
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
FOX 28 Spokane
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. – After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Mountain pass conditions for Sunday, Dec....
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chills Thursday – Kris
We are tracking arctic air pushing into the Inland Northwest bringing dangerous cold and biting northeast winds. We are also tracking snow on the way for Friday’s busy travel day, and a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain for Christmas Eve. Plan your Thursday. WEATHER ALERT DAY: Thursday...
FOX 28 Spokane
Wind Chill Warning Through Noon on Thursday
An Arctic BLAST and bouts of snow as we head into the Holiday weekend!. Crank up the HEAT! An arctic front will continue to dive south dropping overnight lows to below zero and dangerous windchill temperatures as cold as -35° by Thursday morning. Thursday’s daytime high will remain in the single digits. So, bundle up and limit your time outside.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: the snow wraps up and the COLD moves in!
We are tracking another surge of arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the lowest readings in years and produce dangerous wind chill readings. 4 News Now WEATHER ALERT DAY! From the inside looking out the window, Wednesday will be beautiful. It’s going to be a sunny day, and Tuesday’s light fluffy snow will glisten like champagne bubbles in the sun. Step outside, however, and you will experience a biting cold rarely experienced in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be just below zero, but wind chill readings will be as low as -20°. High temperatures will only climb into the single digits. A rare WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect through Thursday morning. Avoid going outside Wednesday, and if you do go outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.
inlander.com
The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay. In multiple...
How to keep your pets safe in freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you're a pet owner, you probably know our furry friends have just as much trouble in the cold weather as we do. The Inland Northwest is suffering through single-digit temperatures, snow and ice leading up to the holiday. Just like humans, freezing temperatures can have serious effects on your pet's well-being.
Mt. Spokane closed due to extreme cold
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mt. Spokane is closed for Thursday, Dec. 23 due to the extreme cold. According to their official website, the wind chill has created unsafe conditions for staff, ski patrol, skiers, and snowboarders. The site will reopen on Friday, Dec. 23. READ: WEATHER ALERT DAY: Dangerous wind chill temperatures – Mark COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
When does winter weather usually end in Spokane?
I moved Spokane for a great job and am about to start my first winter here. Snow is sometimes nice, but I don't like the feeling of having all of my front door covered in thick snow. And the community service workers are often not prompt in clearing it.
KREM
Frigid temps mean a change of plans for WSDOT
SPOKANE, Wash. — Extreme cold moving through the area means Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are switching up tactics to keep roads safe. As of Tuesday, WSDOT crews are no longer putting down deicer, according to WSDOT communications manager Ryan Overton. This is because chemicals in the deicer can actually freeze at temperatures below 15 degrees.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Frozen pipes cause service line break
A service line froze in downtown Sandpoint early Friday morning, leading to a flooded street and water being shut off to some businesses while crews responded to isolate and fix the break. A Nixle alert about the frozen line — and the closure of the intersection of First and Church...
KREM
More snow for Spokane heading into the holiday weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane has already seen 32 inches of snow on the season, more than double the normal pace. And as we approach Christmas this Sunday, one more batch of snow is in the forecast. For Spokane and the Inland Northwest, this snowstorm will mark the end of...
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
FOX 28 Spokane
SFD Fire Chief: “Don’t risk it, just stay inside.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it’s important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. “It takes about 20...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT on pace for record number of plow collisions, asks public to slow down and leave space
SPOKANE Wash. – With over 30 inches of snow in Spokane County so far this year, WSDOT has between 20 to 30 plows on the roads around the clock, according to WSDOT East Communications Manager Ryan Overton. This year, more than ever, they’re dealing with a different kind of...
KHQ Right Now
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
inlander.com
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
How to prepare your car for upcoming cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Brutally cold temperatures are expected in the coming days, meaning it’s time for you to make sure your car is ready for it. Jumping your car and having it not start is the last thing you want to worry about when you are going to work in the morning. A local auto shop says cold temperatures can...
KHQ Right Now
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For the...
