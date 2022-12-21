We are tracking another surge of arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the lowest readings in years and produce dangerous wind chill readings. 4 News Now WEATHER ALERT DAY! From the inside looking out the window, Wednesday will be beautiful. It’s going to be a sunny day, and Tuesday’s light fluffy snow will glisten like champagne bubbles in the sun. Step outside, however, and you will experience a biting cold rarely experienced in the Inland Northwest. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be just below zero, but wind chill readings will be as low as -20°. High temperatures will only climb into the single digits. A rare WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect through Thursday morning. Avoid going outside Wednesday, and if you do go outside, dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO