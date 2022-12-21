Read full article on original website
lasvegastribune.net
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada
After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
Jan. 6 report details coordination between Trump campaign, Nevada Republicans
The Jan. 6 committee's more than 800-page final report details how Nevada Republicans planned and then took part in a scheme to try to falsely declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.
Sisolak’s Nevada budget proposal doubles education funds, hikes state employee pay
(The Center Square) – Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak’s 2023-2025 budget proposal includes a 10% raise for state employees during 2023 and more than doubles public education funding over the next two years. Under Sisolak’s proposed budget, state employees would receive a 10% raise during the first year of...
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
Nevada campaign to allow breakaway school districts fails to make 2024 ballot
A campaign to allow local governments to form their own school districts failed to make the 2024 ballot in Nevada — news that was welcomed by CCSD Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara.
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
New Nevada Governor to review three-year budget with proposed raises and funding
As the new year begins, incoming Republican Governor Joe Lombardo will succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak.
Elisa Cafferata resigns as director of DETR
The director of DETR officially announced her resignation. The resignation will go into effect on January 2, 2023.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
NDOT director to leave role when Joe Lombardo takes governor's office
Kristina Swallow announced she "won't be continuing in my role" as director of the Nevada Department of Transportation when Governor-elect Joe Lombardo takes office in January.
Clark County reminds community of mental health resources during the holidays
The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention reports that there were 603 deaths from suicide in Nevada in 2020, with one Nevadan dying by suicide on average every 14 hours.
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
Fox5 KVVU
Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening. Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November...
2news.com
Lyft Offering Discounted Rides over Christmas, New Years Weekends
The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is partnering with Lyft to offer more discounted Lyft Pass safe rides home over both Christmas and New Year’s weekends. From Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. until Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m., riders will be offered a $5 discount when using Lyft. Rides are valid in northern Nevada and southern Nevada.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership
Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
Fox5 KVVU
Benefit the Southern Nevada environment by recycling your Christmas tree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When Christmas is over, you may be considering what to do with your tree. That’s where the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Committee comes in. The committee is running its Christmas tree recycling program from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. There will be more than 30 drop-off locations around Southern Nevada. The trees will be turned into mulch, which the committee says benefits the environment.
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
