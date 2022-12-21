ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
lasvegastribune.net

Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
NEVADA STATE
lasvegastribune.net

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lyft Offering Discounted Rides over Christmas, New Years Weekends

The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is partnering with Lyft to offer more discounted Lyft Pass safe rides home over both Christmas and New Year’s weekends. From Friday, December 23 at 6 p.m. until Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m., riders will be offered a $5 discount when using Lyft. Rides are valid in northern Nevada and southern Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Launches New Buy in Nye Homeownership Program for Nye County Homebuyers – Nye County Commissioners Dedicate $400,000 for Affordable Homeownership

Nevada Rural Housing has launched its Buy in Nye homeownership program that offers two forgivable down payment assistance options of either $16,000 or $5,000 paired with a 30-year first mortgage with a below-market interest rate ensuring even deeper, long-term affordability for the homebuyer. “The Buy In Nye Program will allow...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Benefit the Southern Nevada environment by recycling your Christmas tree

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When Christmas is over, you may be considering what to do with your tree. That’s where the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Committee comes in. The committee is running its Christmas tree recycling program from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. There will be more than 30 drop-off locations around Southern Nevada. The trees will be turned into mulch, which the committee says benefits the environment.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
NEVADA STATE
Roger Marsh

Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation

Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy