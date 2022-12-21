LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When Christmas is over, you may be considering what to do with your tree. That’s where the Southern Nevada Christmas Tree Committee comes in. The committee is running its Christmas tree recycling program from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. There will be more than 30 drop-off locations around Southern Nevada. The trees will be turned into mulch, which the committee says benefits the environment.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO