Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Rescued from stuck elevator
What could have been a miserable Christmas Eve turned out somewhat merry as Orange County Fire Authority firefighters rescued nine people stuck in an elevator in Buena Park. According to OCFA Capt. Steve Concialdi the distress call came in around 9:45 on Saturday from a building in the 7300 block of Artesia Blvd.
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park.
Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A violent single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree trapped one person and caused vehicle parts to scatter upon impact. Pomona Police Department… Read more "Violent Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash into Tree Leaves 1 Trapped"
onscene.tv
Car Plows Into Hair Salon Damaging Two Businesses & Narrowly Missing Customer | Garden Grove
LOCATION: 8939 Garden Grove Blvd (GG Hair and Myungrang Hot Dog) Orange County Fire Authority responded to a vehicle into a structure. When they arrived, they found one vehicle that had plowed into a wall at GG Hair Salon and that impact blew out the wall at Myungrang Hot Dog restaurant.
Police in Murrieta ask residents to stay indoors as they actively investigate incident
Residents in Murrieta were being asked to stay indoors while police engaged in an active investigation.The incident in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente unfolded around 9 a.m. Sunday. Numerous officers were on scene. "We ask residents to please stay in their homes at this time and others to remain out of the area," Murrieta police said in a Tweet. No further information was immediately available as to the nature of the call. This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
orangecountytribune.com
Police shoot pipe-wielder
A man armed with a metal pipe who allegedly tried to attack Westminster police officers early Saturday morning was shot and has been hospitalized in critical but stable condition. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the incident took place around 12:57 a.m. in the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue (east of...
knewsradio.com
Women In Car Yell At Man; He Opens Fire; Misses; Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Suspect Thomas Barnes IV Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. It happened on Stanford Drive in Temecula. It has no connection with Stanford University. There is no Phi Beta Kappa here. Wednesday December 21st 2022, just before 3 in the afternoon, 3 women in a car, hurling verbal insults as...
2urbangirls.com
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Orange County
ORANGE, Calif. – A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after triggering eight-vehicle crash in Orange County
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim. The crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. Luis Javier Garcia Pedroza of...
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
localocnews.com
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
newsantaana.com
Possibly intoxicated driver armed with a BB gun busted at a McDonalds in Tustin
Tustin police officers responded to a McDonald’s for a possible intoxicated driver. A witness reported the driver had passed out in the drive-thru before waking up again. As officers arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and removed the...
No-Burn Order extended through Christmas Day in SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Christmas Day due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It affects all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and all of Orange County.The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.
Man Arrested in 8-Car Crash in Anaheim
A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of triggering a DUI eight-car crash that killed a woman in Anaheim.
Eastvale man accused of groping woman in shopping center parking lot
A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly groping a woman at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center parking lot, authorities said on Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
foxla.com
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Fontana Herald News
Woman is shot and wounded in apparent road rage incident in Rosena Ranch, north of Fontana
A woman was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident in the Rosena Ranch area north of Fontana on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Just before noon, deputies assigned to the Fontana Station responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Sycamore...
Fontana Herald News
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Colton; suspect is arrested
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Colton, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the Colton Police Department. On Dec. 24 at 1:25 a.m., police received a 911 call in reference to a subject lying in the roadway near the intersection of West “C” Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Comments / 0