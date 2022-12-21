Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
wkzo.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
Hilarious moment sports reporter goes on live TV rampage during blizzard after being reassigned to cover storm
AS it turns out, covering an incoming blizzard isn't for everyone. Mark Woodley, a sports reporter for KWWL in Iowa, went viral Thursday morning for his hilarious coverage of the wintry weather battering the northern state. With temperatures plummeting -10 degrees Fahrenheit, Woodley was asked to fill in as a...
Blizzard exits Buffalo metro, leaving paralyzed communities and streets in its path
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
Do Not Leave These Items in Your Vehicle During Upcoming Louisiana Freeze
As the deep south prepares for a hard freezer by the end of this week and leading into the Christmas weekend, you should start to prepare for below-freezing temperatures now. If you plan on leaving your vehicle out in the elements on days when temperatures will struggle to get above the freezing point, you should consider removing a few items from your vehicle.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
What should I do when the power goes out during the winter? Expert advice to keep your family safe
CLEVELAND — We're tracking a significant winter storm that's expected to bring big impacts across Northeast Ohio later this week with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and accumulating snow. As gusty winds are expected to whip the region starting Friday, power outages are a real concern. So what should...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Urges Drivers To Stay Home, Shares Video Showing They Can’t See Anything
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the bone-chilling temperatures and howling winds didn’t make it an easy decision not to venture out Wednesday night in Wyoming, maybe this will. The Wyoming Highway Patrol shared a video showing just how hazardous the weather is. Visibility? None.
radioplusinfo.com
12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
UPMATTERS
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
