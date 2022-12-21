ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkzo.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
sciotopost.com

What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?

SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
OHIO STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fox 59

Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana

We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
INDIANA STATE
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
radioplusinfo.com

12-24-22 governor evers declare energy emergency

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #181 declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Due to the below-average temperatures, accumulating and blowing snow throughout the state, deliveries of liquid fuels for home heating shipped by truck, barge, and particularly rail, are limited. Additionally, since Wisconsin had several weather-related power outages recently, and more could occur from this weather event due to downed trees and ice on lines, eliminating barriers for energy emergency responders is essential, especially for out-of-state line workers. Executive Order #181 will allow for the swift and efficient delivery of fuel products, as well as streamlined restoration efforts in the event of significant power outages throughout the state. “Over the past days and weeks, Wisconsinites across the state have braved snow and ice storms, with more the next couple of days, combined with high winds and extremely cold temperatures. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting liquid fuel products moving now to those who need it and making it as easy as possible for utility crews to restore power, if needed, will help our folks stay safe.” According to the Public Service Commission’s Office of Energy Innovation, multiple liquid fuel terminals across the state have reported limited product supplies for distribution, and utilities indicated the potential for mutual aid response from out of state. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies, which will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. Executive Order #181 is available here.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

