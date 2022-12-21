Read full article on original website
Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve from Louisiana State Fire Marshal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hearing the loud boom of firecrackers and seeing the night sky light up in a flurry of colorful sparks are what makes New Year’s Eve celebrations special and memorable. If you’re planning on putting on a firework show yourself at home, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is urging fireworks safety.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Law requiring Louisiana homes to have carbon monoxide detectors goes into effect next year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature will ensure that all one or two-family residential homes sold or leased have at least one working, life-long and sealed carbon monoxide detector.
Time’s almost up, Powerball ticket worth $50K remains unclaimed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Check your car, furniture, wallet, clothes or anywhere you may have left a Powerball ticket. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says that a prize worth $50,000 has yet to be claimed and is set to expire in less than a month. The drawing took place...
