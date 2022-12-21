BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana lawmakers have updated a law that requires homes to have an operable and life-long carbon monoxide detector. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal says Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature will ensure that all one or two-family residential homes sold or leased have at least one working, life-long and sealed carbon monoxide detector.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO