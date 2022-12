Warde Manuel, Michigan’s athletic director, gave fans an update on the school’s NIL policy and gave a list of collectives that fans and donors can support. Collectives are set in place to help create a business relationship between athlete and those looking to support athletes through NIL. As people begin to navigate the confusing waters of NIL, these collectives help offer guidance for both athletes and supporters navigating the NIL world.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO