State auditor finds state agencies' delays in implementing audit recommendations run five years or more

Crude oil pipeline mostly reopens following massive Kansas oil spill | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
TOPEKA — The operator of a pipeline with the largest onshore crude oil spill in nine years has reopened all of it except for the stretch in Kansas and northern Oklahoma that includes the site of the rupture. Canada-based T.C. Energy said in a statement on Dec. 14 that...
Colorado students need accountability that advances excellence | OPINION
If you train to run a mile you are required to complete in seven minutes, and it takes 7 minutes and 2 seconds to finish, would it be accurate to say you are unable to run? What if you test with 20% of your training regiment left to complete? Or have hurdles to clear along the track others don't? It would be absurd to report a final determination of a person’s ability toward a measured goal without sufficiently recognizing and factoring in these challenges, yet this is how our current K-12 accreditation system misrepresents our students’ and schools’ performance.
Who will champion Colorado business? | Denver Gazette
If you are an advocate for society’s ever-expanding range of rights — sexual, gender, reproductive … you name it — Colorado’s ruling Democrats have got you covered. But if you happen to be concerned about the slice of our society that creates most of its jobs, pays the bills and, essentially, makes Colorado’s economy go ’round, you might be out of luck.
Colorado lawmakers move further left, but will the laws follow suit? | COVER STORY
Democratic candidates dominated Colorado’s November election, creating perhaps the most liberal-leaning legislature in state history. But that doesn’t mean the fight for progressive policies has been won. Democrats flipped seven seats from red to blue in November, leading to a 69-31 Democrat-Republican split at the state Capitol. In...
Polis pardons two dozen, including former state patrol officer who confronted Capitol gunman in 2007
Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to simple assault and drug offenses. Among those pardoned Thursday is a former state patrol officer who was hailed as a hero but later convicted of misdemeanor assault for an incident near the state Capitol, as well as four individuals whose circumstances won advocacy from newly-elected Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver.
Colorado’s left employs violence pimps | CALDARA
Here’s an example of how the left funds a system to accuse their foes of “hate,” all while employing violent hate-group organizers themselves. The progressive guru Saul Alinsky laid out an effective battle plan for the left’s cultural socialistic revolution, the heights of which are being played out now throughout America, and in Colorado specifically.
