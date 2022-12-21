ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State auditor finds state agencies' delays in implementing audit recommendations run five years or more

By MARIANNE GOODLAND marianne.goodland@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado students need accountability that advances excellence | OPINION

If you train to run a mile you are required to complete in seven minutes, and it takes 7 minutes and 2 seconds to finish, would it be accurate to say you are unable to run? What if you test with 20% of your training regiment left to complete? Or have hurdles to clear along the track others don't? It would be absurd to report a final determination of a person’s ability toward a measured goal without sufficiently recognizing and factoring in these challenges, yet this is how our current K-12 accreditation system misrepresents our students’ and schools’ performance.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Who will champion Colorado business? | Denver Gazette

If you are an advocate for society’s ever-expanding range of rights — sexual, gender, reproductive … you name it — Colorado’s ruling Democrats have got you covered. But if you happen to be concerned about the slice of our society that creates most of its jobs, pays the bills and, essentially, makes Colorado’s economy go ’round, you might be out of luck.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis pardons two dozen, including former state patrol officer who confronted Capitol gunman in 2007

Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to simple assault and drug offenses. Among those pardoned Thursday is a former state patrol officer who was hailed as a hero but later convicted of misdemeanor assault for an incident near the state Capitol, as well as four individuals whose circumstances won advocacy from newly-elected Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado’s left employs violence pimps | CALDARA

Here’s an example of how the left funds a system to accuse their foes of “hate,” all while employing violent hate-group organizers themselves. The progressive guru Saul Alinsky laid out an effective battle plan for the left’s cultural socialistic revolution, the heights of which are being played out now throughout America, and in Colorado specifically.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy