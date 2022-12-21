ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

John Jenkins
4d ago

I been doing some thinking about this Deion situation, I'm just like a lot of people I was disappointed the way it went down at first, but after thinking about the disrespect the opposing team players and several of the coaches expressing resentment. I have come to the conclusion, people expected Deion to turn HBCU'S around, but are not holding these other institutions and their players and coaches to same standard. How one man can change anything with that much envy and resentment.

Patsy Garcia
4d ago

Take a shot at Deion all you want. He did things no one has done. I say congratulations on your win,but stop with trying to o bash Deion. He made a foundation and they need to build on it. Prime Time is still ALIVE.

Craig
3d ago

Problem is...has anyone been to a HBCU that's anywhere near modernized?? had a granddaughter for to Dillard a few years ago... still have the jersey..but the school was severely lacking in everything..dorms were disgusting... everything is OLD...same thing was present at NC Central... realized most are in older neighborhoods that used to be home for the black educated class 🤫 those days are long gone as we moved into desegregated communities and that generation died off without sustaining or investing in the schools or community...not one word from black folks...a lot of noise about a man making a career decision than the deplorable condition at their respective schools... please!!🫢

