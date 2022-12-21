Keith Richards & Wife Patti Hansen Recreate Wedding Kiss, Celebrate 39 Years of Marriage

Keith Richards and his wife, Patti Hansen, are still very much in love, and and there are pictures to prove it. On Monday (Dec. 19), their daughter Theodora Richards shared a sweet throwback photo from her parents’ 1983 wedding alongside photo taken in the present day in which they recreated a kiss from their nuptials.

“A jubilee happened yesterday,” Theodora captioned the photos. “My parents had a party where we celebrated my dad being another year older and that my parents have been married for 39 years (really it’s 43yrs of togetherness but we’ll go off the legitimacy of their 1983 Cabo wedding) I am so proud of this family. We’ve been through a lot but the love is so strong and powerful that it carries us forever forward on a cloud of compassion and courage. I love you mom and dad. You guys are my inspiration. And HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY dear Daddio.”

In the snap recreating the smooch from their wedding day, Hansen is wearing a silky white gown that appears to be the same one she wore in photos from the couple’s big day.

Richards also took to Instagram to share a photo from his wedding to Hansen, which featured him serenading her with a guitar while she was in her gown. “Happy Anniversary, Patricia. Love, Keith. @pattihansen,” the rock star captioned the sweet black-and-white picture.

The Rolling Stones co-founder celebrated his 79th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 18. Richards and Hansen met in 1979 and tied the knot on his 40th birthday in 1983; they welcomed daughters Theodora and Alexandra Nicole in 1985 and 1986, respectively.

See Theodora and Keith’s posts here and here .