Research: What does retail investors aggressive Bitcoin purchase mean for the market?
Bitcoin (BTC) whales have been selling their assets aggressively while retail investors have been accumulating the coins simultaneously throughout 2022. Bitcoin whales are defined as holders with more than 1,000 BTC, while retail traders are holders with one BTC or less. CryptoSlate’s previous research highlighted that retail investors’ BTC holdings...
DeFi platforms across blockchains hold $69.95B in TVL – 65.6% locked on Ethereum
Total Value Locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms stood at $69.95 billion as of Dec. 23. Ethereum-based DeFi projects have a combined TVL of $45.96 billion — 65.6% of all TVL in DeFi across crypto, according to data from DeFiLlama. BNB chain has the second largest amount of...
USDN to become WINDX – a multi-collateralized soft-pegged asset
On the Waves Tech weekly community AMA on Dec. 23, Waves CEO Sashi Ivanov revealed the USDN revival plan, involving turning USDN into a multi-collateralized asset, a soft-pegged asset — WINDX. This move will transform USDN into a “soft-peg” stablecoin, meaning that it will fluctuate around the value of...
OKX publishes second Proof-of-Reserves update, commits to report monthly
Leading crypto exchange OKX has published the second update of its proof-of-reserves (PoR), with a promise to update on a monthly basis. Following the collapse of FTX, crypto exchanges including OKX and Binance have moved to improve their transparency by publishing PoR reports. OKX published the first version of its...
Bitcoin closes year with 26th largest market cap globally
Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the Christmas period with the 26th largest market cap at $324.68 billion, just below Mastercard with $328.35 billion. Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, ranks 77th on the list with a $147.60 billion market cap, while Tesla loses its place amongst the top 10 and places 13th with $395.82 billion.
Is Coinbase stock undervalued? Analysts divided
With the crypto industry struggling through a record bear market situation, one asset that has polarized analysts is Coinbase stock which has fallen to new lows. Bitwise Invest Chief investment officer Matt Hougan thinks Coinbase stock is undervalued despite falling significantly in 2022. According to Hougan, Coinbase raised money at...
Fantom growth in high ‘triple digits’ despite crypto winter
On Dec. 24, Andre Cronje, who rejoined the Fantom Foundation as an architect in November, posted a performance review of Fantom (FTM) in 2022. Cronje had left the crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) world in March, sparking an uproar at the time. As per the data from FTMScan shared by...
Alameda, Do Kwon-backed hedge fund breaks silence to announce rebranding
Alameda Research and Terra’s Do Kwon-backed crypto hedge fund Pangea Fund Management is rebranding to Syncracy Capital after seven months of silence. The hedge fund’s website shows no solid development or investment it has made. Its official Twitter account has only seven tweets -two of which were made in May 2022, during the height of the Terra Luna crash, while three were from 2021.
Public BTC mining companies face $4B in liabilities, Core Scientific leads the pack
Public Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies collectively have liabilities that amass to over $4 billion, according to Hashrate Index. Owing the most in liabilities, Core Scientific debt sat at approximately $1.3 billion on Sept. 30, according to a company statement. The BTC mining industry has seen significant fluctuations during this bear...
Bitcoin, gold rise 3% following FTX’s crash while Ethereum, USD, others crash
Bitcoin’s (BTC) value has risen by roughly 3% since FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, according to CryptoSlate data. Bitcoin traded at a low of $15,742 on Nov. 10, when FTX was dealing with a bank run that eventually led to its collapse. During this period, retail traders...
Bitcoin miners increased hash rate and production despite falling BTC prices in 2022
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 64.68% to $16,870 from around $47,766 at the beginning of the year, CryptoSlate data shows. At the same time, share prices of Bitcoin mining companies fell by 91% on average from their 52-week high prices, according to Compass Mining. However, this has not...
Adoption grows as more than $7T settled with stablecoins in 2022
The ongoing bear market did little to curb the rising use of stablecoins. On the contrary, dollar-pegged coins like USDT and USDC saw a parabolic growth in market cap this year, becoming a defacto settlement currency of the crypto industry. Following the collapse of Terra and its algorithmic stablecoin UST,...
Net worth of CZ fell 93% while 10 crypto moguls lost billionaire status in 9 months: Report
For the crypto world, 2022 has been a tumultuous and eventful year with multiple high-profile bankruptcies, record-high scams, and frauds. In early 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war brought the crypto community together and proved its solidarity as people around the globe used crypto to donate and provide aid to Ukraine. Then the collapse of Terra-Luna shook the community as prices tanked and the bear market solidified. Amid the shockwaves of the Terra-Luna fiasco, a slew of bankruptcies followed, starting with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Voyager Digital, and Celsius.
Bitcoin balances on exchanges are shrinking and Binance is no exception
The collapse of FTX left a gaping hole in the crypto market. The failed exchange accounted for a significant chunk of the global trading volume and kept Binance from becoming the de facto ruler of the market. With FTX now gone, Binance took the throne and became the largest and...
