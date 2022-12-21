ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely

Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win

Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports

Trae Young trade rumors: Picking the five best destinations if Hawks decide to deal star point guard

We need to make two things about Trae Young clear from the start:. The Atlanta Hawks star guard is almost certainly not getting traded this season. The closest thing we have to a precedent for a 24-year-old All-NBA guard getting traded in the middle of the season is Jason Kidd in 1996. Kidd had not made the playoffs yet or earned All-NBA honors by that point in his career. Young is a 2021 All-NBA selection who came two wins short of the Finals. Players this young and this good just don't get traded in-season. They almost never get traded, period, but when they do, it almost always comes in the offseason.
