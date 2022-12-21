ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man rescued from fiery apartment by firefighters in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was rescued from an apartment fire on Christmas Eve by firefighters in Phoenix, authorities said. Crews dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near Seventh Street and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When they arrived...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101

A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries

PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
KTAR.com

Person dies after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in East Valley

PHOENIX — One person died after a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Scottsdale on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just before 2 a.m. near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101. When police arrived they found a three-vehicle collision with one fatality. The driver...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation

GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix business

PHOENIX — Two men died Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A fight broke out between employee Shane...
PHOENIX, AZ

