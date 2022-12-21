Read full article on original website
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationStill UnsolvedScottsdale, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
Investigation underway after man found shot behind Phoenix business
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot behind a business in Phoenix on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:10 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Man dead after crash involving motorized scooter near Central and Glendale
A man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter near Central and Glendale avenues in central Phoenix late Saturday.
KTAR.com
Man rescued from fiery apartment by firefighters in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was rescued from an apartment fire on Christmas Eve by firefighters in Phoenix, authorities said. Crews dispatched around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a structure fire near Seventh Street and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When they arrived...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
peoriatimes.com
Woman dead after hit-and-run on Loop 101
A hit-and-run investigation is now underway after Peoria police found the body of a woman on Loop 101 in Peoria. Just prior to 3 a.m. Dec. 19, the Peoria Police Department was dispatched to a report of a dead body found in a car at an offramp of the southbound Loop 101 in the Gravel Tree area near the Peoria Avenue exit.
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
AZFamily
Man in custody after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
KTAR.com
Fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Sheriff Lamb’s late son, dies from car crash injuries
PHOENIX — The fiancé of Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash a week earlier, the sheriff said. “Last night, our sweet Caroline passed away,” Lamb said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “She went home to be with Cooper and Elaine. Please keep her family in your prayers.”
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - On Thursday evening, a distraught family had been pulled into a nightmare when their 3-year-old daughter was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool.
Police involved in shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues in Phoenix
Phoenix police officers were reportedly involved in a shooting near 43rd and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
KTAR.com
Person dies after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 in East Valley
PHOENIX — One person died after a three-vehicle, wrong-way crash in Scottsdale on Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a wrong-way driver just before 2 a.m. near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101. When police arrived they found a three-vehicle collision with one fatality. The driver...
ABC 15 News
I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation
GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
KTAR.com
2 men dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Two men died Wednesday after an apparent murder-suicide at a Phoenix business, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A fight broke out between employee Shane...
