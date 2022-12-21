Giants issue statement about Carlos Correa fiasco

The San Francisco Giants are attempting to do some damage control after their megadeal with shortstop Carlos Correa fell through.

Giants president Farhan Zaidi put out a brief statement about the Correa situation on Wednesday, blaming the lack of a deal on “a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination.” The statement did not expand on what the issue was, citing the inability to disclose confidential medical information.

This will not clear much up, and if anything, it might raise even more questions. It also probably won’t soothe unhappy Giants fans who cannot really fathom that anything in Correa’s physical could have been that bad to justify backing out of the deal.

Correa quickly turned around and signed a similar deal with the New York Mets , meaning the Giants will see him regularly as an NL rival. The Mets appear to have no such worries about Correa’s health, and Zaidi is going to be questioned a lot if Correa proves capable of staying on the field in New York.

