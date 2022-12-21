ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

FOX Carolina

Former Clemson quarterback commits to Oregon State

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon State Saturday. A Southern California native, Uiagalelei is returning to his West Coast roots. He graduated from Clemson Thursday after entering the portal after the ACC Championship. He completed his career at Clemson...
WSPA 7News

Swinney on his faith

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney drew national attention earlier this week when he noted that his program is “built in God’s name, image, and likeness.” At a pregame news conference earlier this season, he was asked how his faith has allowed him to sustain himself through the down seasons as well as the good […]
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
FOX Carolina

Santa visits at FOX Carolina

Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science.
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running.
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina

Fire Safety Tips

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area.
FOX Carolina

Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
getnews.info

Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
