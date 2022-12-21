Read full article on original website
Clemson makes the cut with Four-star WR
One of the top 2024 receivers has named a top ten on Christmas Day. The Tigers made the cut. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor was offered by Clemson last June and visited Death Valley for (...)
Swinney gets help from Clemson player to land transfer
Clemson got the experienced depth it was looking for at quarterback with the addition of Paul Tyson through the transfer portal, but it might not have happened without some help from one of Dabo Swinney’s (...)
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson quarterback commits to Oregon State
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon State Saturday. A Southern California native, Uiagalelei is returning to his West Coast roots. He graduated from Clemson Thursday after entering the portal after the ACC Championship. He completed his career at Clemson...
WLTX.com
On the NIL, the transfer portal and early signing periods, Dabo holds court in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. — When Dabo Swinney answers questions that are not directly related to the Xs and Os of football, chances are it's going to make news with various national pundits assuming their role as vocal critics. Those pundits had a lot to say about Dabo's recent comments at...
Clemson makes change to 2023 football schedule
Clemson is making a tweak to its football schedule next season. For the second straight year, the Tigers are expecting to open the season against a conference opponent, athletic director Graham Neff confirmed (...)
How Clemson's 2023 class stacks up against South Carolina
With the early signing period officially underway, Clemson picked up another solid recruiting class on Wednesday with a 2023 group that is 27 players deep and ranks within the top 15 classes in the country. (...)
Eigner to cheer for Newberry College
PROSPERITY — Niyla Eigner will soon cheer for the Newberry College Wolves after signing her letter of intent to join their cheerleading
Swinney on his faith
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney drew national attention earlier this week when he noted that his program is “built in God’s name, image, and likeness.” At a pregame news conference earlier this season, he was asked how his faith has allowed him to sustain himself through the down seasons as well as the good […]
Clemson Football's Secret Santa
On Christmas Eve Clemson football has released another great video. There was plenty of Christmas spirit in Clemson this week. Check out Secret Santa with the Tigers. (...)
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg is the county seat of Spartanburg County in South Carolina. It has a municipal population of 38,732 as of the 2020 Census, making it the state's 11th-largest city. According to U.S. News & World Report, Spartanburg is the 24th best place to live in the United States in 2021-2022.
FOX Carolina
Santa visits at FOX Carolina
Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Health experts are giving tips...
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina
Fire Safety Tips
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown...
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
FOX Carolina
Thousands without power amid cold temperatures on Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says thousands of customers across the area are without power this morning as cold temperatures continue to put a strain on energy companies. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, a total of 484,987 customers in the Carolinas are currently experiencing outages. Here...
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
