Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24thLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes Mall of America on busy shopping day before Christmas EveEdy ZooBloomington, MN
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Hastings Star Gazette
Outgoing Hastings City Councilmembers Lori Brauks and Mark Vaughan recognized for their service
Hastings City Councilmembers Lori Braucks and Mark Vaughan were recognized for their eight years of service in what was their final City Council meeting behind the dais. The outgoing City Councilmembers received an outpouring of praise for their service by their colleagues, all articulating how much Braucks and Vaughan taught them along the way. Senator Karla Bigham and Representative Tony Jurgens presented proclamations for their service and highlighted their long list of civic credentials.
Meet Bishop Larry Cook Who Purchased North Minneapolis Gas Station to Drive Out Crime
Meet Bishop Larry Cook, the pastor behind Real Believers Faith Center in North Minneapolis who purchased a nearby gas station to help reduce crime in the area. North Minneapolis’ Marathon Gas Station had been plagued with high drug use and crime for years, KSTP reports. But all that changed when Cook’s congregation decided to take matters into their own hands by purchasing the gas station in November and turning it into “The Lion’s Den.”
montgomerymnnews.com
For a New Prague family, Christmas won’t be quite the same this year
They all knew the day would come when Ryan Wetschka would not be home with his family for Christmas. And while his family has accepted the reality of a son, a brother, a grandson and nephew serving his country in the United States Army, it doesn’t make the missing him any easier.
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor
Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
KARE
KARE 11 shares their favorite holiday cookie recipes
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Is it really the holidays without a plate of delicious cookies?! Next time you need a great recipe for a cookie swap, try one of these holiday favorites from the KARE 11 staff.
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for help in a search for two suspects who robbed the Vermillion State Bank. The bank is located at 2975 80th Street East in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota across the street from the Simley Senior High School.
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
mprnews.org
At a Minneapolis tent encampment, a chosen family sticks together in the storm
Living outside is a matter of survival, regardless of what the weather’s like. From brazen summer heat to this week’s subzero temperatures and extreme wind, many communities of tent encampments in Minneapolis rely on one another to get through. That’s the case for Samira, Eric and Jaylin, three...
Panda Express opening latest Twin Cities location
Panda Express will celebrate the opening of a new location in Roseville early next month. The fast food chain, which services a range of Chinese-American fusion dishes, will hold an opening ceremony of the new Roseville location at 2030 Twin Lake Parkway on Jan. 4. It will be the chain’s...
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
Golf.com
The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire
MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.
KEYC
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top
8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
