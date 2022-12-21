ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hastings Star Gazette

Outgoing Hastings City Councilmembers Lori Brauks and Mark Vaughan recognized for their service

Hastings City Councilmembers Lori Braucks and Mark Vaughan were recognized for their eight years of service in what was their final City Council meeting behind the dais. The outgoing City Councilmembers received an outpouring of praise for their service by their colleagues, all articulating how much Braucks and Vaughan taught them along the way. Senator Karla Bigham and Representative Tony Jurgens presented proclamations for their service and highlighted their long list of civic credentials.
HASTINGS, MN
Black Enterprise

Meet Bishop Larry Cook Who Purchased North Minneapolis Gas Station to Drive Out Crime

Meet Bishop Larry Cook, the pastor behind Real Believers Faith Center in North Minneapolis who purchased a nearby gas station to help reduce crime in the area. North Minneapolis’ Marathon Gas Station had been plagued with high drug use and crime for years, KSTP reports. But all that changed when Cook’s congregation decided to take matters into their own hands by purchasing the gas station in November and turning it into “The Lion’s Den.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?

If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor

Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
NEW HOPE, MN
106.9 KROC

Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Golf.com

The 15 best golf courses in Minnesota (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Minnesota. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Minnesota. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, firefighter suffers third-degree burns while battling north Minneapolis fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A person is dead and a firefighter is injured after a fire in north Minneapolis.Crews arrived at the scene of a 2 1/2 story boarded-up home on the 2100 block of Fremont Avenue North a round 7 a.m. They started attacking the fire from the outside, but soon moved to an interior fire attack.Crews found a victim on the first floor and performed CPR. Paramedics arrived at the scene, but the victim was prounounced dead.A second alarm was called for assistance. One firefighter was injured after falling through a hole that burned through the floor. He was rescued by his crew and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for second and third-degree burns. Crews are still working on extinguishing the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE

