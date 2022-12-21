ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

It’s been years since Beaufort County has been blanketed in snow. Take a look back

By Sarah Haselhorst
 7 days ago

This article has been updated to reflect that the last time Beaufort County saw a signifcant snow was January 2018.

No White Christmas for Beaufort County this year. But, really, that’s pretty typical.

Snow in this particular part of the Lowcountry is rare, even rarer on Christmas. In about the past five decades, from a near 7-inch drop in 1989 to notable accumulation in 2018, snowfalls have been few and far between.

Since 1973, snow events have amounted to fewer than 10, according to the state’s department of natural resources .

While temperatures will plummet to below freezing beginning Friday evening , an effect happening across the county, the conditions aren’t prime for what was last seen in 2018 — 3-5 inches of snow on Hilton Head Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XonFT_0jqRCOZL00
Hilton Head Island covered in snow after the Wednesday, Jan. 3 snowstorm. Staff photos

In what was called an “historic winter storm” in January 2018, the beaches were covered in snow and palmettos were dusted in icy white.

But the last big, memorable snowfall was the record-breaker that happened in 1989, when more than 6 inches inches fell from the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xighR_0jqRCOZL00
Hilton Head Island resident Brent Carlson took advantage of the snow to break out his cross country skis on Dec. 23, 1989 in Sea Pines on the island. Jeff Sanford

Some residents pulled out skis and took to the snow-packed roads, while others built up hearty snowmen. It was, in fact, a White Christmas .

But before that, it’d been over 15 years since the area was hit with a snowstorm. One day after Valentine’s Day, in 1973, 6.4 inches dumped on Hilton Head, which was considered record snowfall for the area. The 1989 inch count surpassed it.

Other times the county saw snow were merely dustings, recorded by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette in 1985, 1986, 2010 and 2014.

So, it’ll be cold enough for snow to fall in the Lowcountry over Christmas, why no snow?

It’s too dry, said Frank Strait, severe weather liaison for the state’s department of natural resources. As the cold air moves into South Carolina, rain that’s been pelting the state will move out.

And if flurries are seen, which is possible for more northern and inland parts of the state, they won’t stick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg7KU_0jqRCOZL00
The Let It Snow display is one of the new ones this year. Lana Ferguson/Staff photo

“The air and ground temperatures are above freezing across these areas so no accumulation will occur,” Strait said. “It would have to snow or sleet really hard to make that happen, and that’s highly unlikely.”

Beaufort County has a 9% chance of seeing snow each year, according to SCDNR.

And even though the beach will be clear of snow on Christmas Day this year, freezing cold temperatures is a stark reminder it’s the holiday season. After all, the bitter cold comes with its own consequences.

Bundle up. Cover pipes. Fill up your gas tank. And take care of pets, people and plants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLXFt_0jqRCOZL00
Snow cover the Hilton Head beachfront on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Maggie Angst

