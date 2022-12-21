Read full article on original website
Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash
Authorities are still investigating.
KOAT 7
One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
rrobserver.com
A chilly Christmas weekend, Santa is coming to town
This Christmas weekend will be much like this week has been and no possibility of a white Christmas. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Highs rise above normal areawide by early next week.”. It is Christmas weekend!. Word has it that Santa is loading up the sleigh and getting ready for...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Albuquerque, NM Solid Waste Department Looking to Hire During Worker Shortage
One of the city’s most vital departments is in need of employees. “All the positions on the driving end are really short. There’s a lot of other vacancies,” said Ernest Pacheco, a supervisor in the city’s Solid Waste Department. The city’s Solid Waste Department is made up of 542 positions. Right now, it has more than 100 vacancies. When fully staffed, it has 173 collections drivers. Currently, it is down 20 collections drivers. The department is also looking to hire two equipment operators and five transport operators.
Albuquerque police: Pedestrian dead after crash
The area is closed until the on-scene part of the investigation is complete.
Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
Albuquerque spa owner losing faith after business suffers fire damage
A walkthrough of the building shows smoke and water damage.
losalamosreporter.com
Department of Public Utilities Warns Of Scam Phone Calls
Representatives at the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center have again been made aware of scam phone calls to Los Alamos residents who are told they must pay their utility bills right away over the phone or risk disconnection. No one from the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is making...
ladailypost.com
Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa
In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
KRQE News 13
2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
KOAT 7
Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
Native American man files lawsuit after tased by ranger at Petroglyph site
KRQE reached out to the NPS, but they will not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in Albuquerque
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dozens showed up to enjoy the 57th annual Luminaria Tour in Albuquerque
Andrea Lamb remembers setting things up when it was time to put the luminarias out in her home; they’re memories she holds close to her heart.
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Northeast Albuquerque neighbors fed up with ‘junk house’
Some neighbors want the people living at the home on the corner of Layton and Concordia to clean up their mess.
APD makes connection between 2 murders with 2019 Christmas shooting
Any information on these shootings can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.
City of Albuquerque wants problem property resident in jail after probation violation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle to fix a problem property in an Albuquerque neighborhood is escalating. City fire and code enforcement descended on the property Tuesday afternoon. Now the city wants the resident to go to jail. For years, people living in the Inez neighborhood near Menaul and Pennsylvania have been trying to get […]
Christmas Eve Hot Air Balloon Glow honors beloved pizzeria owner
It was a special evening for a person no longer with us.
