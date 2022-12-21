ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

KOAT 7

One killed in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person has died, after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred in southeast Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque Police says the incident occurred near the intersection of Central Ave. SE and Wyoming Blvd. SE. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Central Ave. remains closed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

A chilly Christmas weekend, Santa is coming to town

This Christmas weekend will be much like this week has been and no possibility of a white Christmas. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Highs rise above normal areawide by early next week.”. It is Christmas weekend!. Word has it that Santa is loading up the sleigh and getting ready for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wasteadvantagemag.com

Albuquerque, NM Solid Waste Department Looking to Hire During Worker Shortage

One of the city’s most vital departments is in need of employees. “All the positions on the driving end are really short. There’s a lot of other vacancies,” said Ernest Pacheco, a supervisor in the city’s Solid Waste Department. The city’s Solid Waste Department is made up of 542 positions. Right now, it has more than 100 vacancies. When fully staffed, it has 173 collections drivers. Currently, it is down 20 collections drivers. The department is also looking to hire two equipment operators and five transport operators.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Department of Public Utilities Warns Of Scam Phone Calls

Representatives at the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center have again been made aware of scam phone calls to Los Alamos residents who are told they must pay their utility bills right away over the phone or risk disconnection. No one from the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is making...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa

In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Christmas: What’s open and closed in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the Christmas holiday, the following offices and services will be altering their normal operating hours. Below is a list of what’s closed and open on Christmas, Dec. 25, in New Mexico. Albuquerque:. ABQ Ride bus & Sun Van. ABQ Ride will run...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Holiday shopping rush draws in huge crowds in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds strolled Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque on Christmas eve, spreading holiday cheer and joy this holiday season. Cherie Rock of Warpath Traders, a family-owned gift shop that's been in town for nearly 50 years, said business has been booming this year. "Lots of tourists. They've...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

