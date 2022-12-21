Read full article on original website
Related
travelyouman.com
Flat Tops Wilderness Fishing Experience (What To Expect)
One of Colorado’s greatest and most remote wilderness experiences is found in the Flat Top Wilderness Region, the state’s second-largest wilderness area. Amazing guided hiking, fly-fishing, and multi-day wilderness adventures are available from Colorado Wilderness Rides and Guides in the Flat Top Wilderness. The Flat Tops, which range in elevation from 8,000 to 12,000 feet, have expansive lakes, pure rivers, high plateau ranges, and breathtaking landscapes.
cobizmag.com
New Approaches to Affordable Housing in Resort Communities
Many cities within the U.S. are currently experiencing an affordable housing crisis. Nowhere is that more apparent than resort communities where unprecedented increases in the cost of housing have brought significant challenges to both current and future residents. Sperling’s Best Places finds housing in Aspen costs 707.4% more than the national average; while Vail housing costs 397% more than the average; Glenwood Springs, 215.7% more; Steamboat Springs, 257% more; and Telluride 391% more.
Living with the lions: In winter especially, mountain lions are all around us, even if we can't see them
As snow blankets the Vail Valley, evidence of all four-legged residents is captured in soft footprints across the white landscape. Hooves of many shapes and sizes appear, sometimes in abundant swirls, indicating the presence of entire herds of deer and elk. Where such activity is visible, the proximity of another four-legged neighbor is inevitable. Mostly invisible, mountain lions are sometimes lurking just a couple dozen yards away. Most of the time, we never know it.
