ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

Baldwin City’s Snowglobe Express taking rides after minor engine fire Tuesday night

By Jenna Thompson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFMMJ_0jqRBfLN00

After a non-injury fire on the Snowglobe Express train Tuesday night, the beloved Christmas train from Baldwin City, Kansas, is continuing to take rides as scheduled.

Snowglobe Express treks across 12 miles of tracks and carries passengers from its Baldwin City depot to a Christmas-themed village, which the company advertise s as home to Santa’s reindeer.

Ryan Robinson, CEO of Snowglobe Express, said the blaze was contained to the train’s engine and never spread to the passenger cars, leaving everyone aboard unharmed. Because the company has three engines, he said rides have been able to continue as scheduled.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the train’s location near the 1400 block of N1 Road in Franklin County, Kansas.

George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson with with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, said the fire was extinguished before deputies arrived.

From the site of the incident, the 500 passengers were transported back to the depot by using other locomotives. Buses were also on standby to pick up some passengers, according to Diepenbrock.

Robinson said the fire extinguished itself shortly after the train stopped and assured ticket holders that the Christmas cheer will continue safely and as planned.

The sheriff’s office said the small fire was the result of a mechanical failure.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Blow torch blamed for small house fire in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A small fire was caused Saturday in Olathe after an individual attempted to defrost their pipes with a blow torch. No injuries were reported in the fire, which happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of North Mahaffie and East Poplar streets. Damage to the...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
KCTV 5

Bucyrus couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, earlier this week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
GARNETT, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

One dead after minivan crashes into Brush Creek

Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Bitter cold air lingers across the region with temperatures dipping back down near zero. Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill. Updated:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Two Area Residents Injured In Clay County Crash

A Crash in Clay County left two area residents injured Thursday. The crash occurred at about 11:20 am on Interstate 35 when an Indiana resident was southbound and had slowed for a previous crash. A vehicle driven by 47-year-old Jeannie R Pettit of Gallatin was also southbound and ran into the other vehicle. Pettit and her passenger, 71-year-old Darlene E Rainey of Jamesport, had minor injuries and were taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured. Everyone was wearing safety belts.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Make Platte City the county seat again

The weather app on my phone says on Thursday we can expect a high of four degrees with a low of six below. Friday’s forecast is six degrees with a low of two below. Sounds like things could get chilly. I suggest grabbing a jacket as you head out the door.
PLATTE CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
926
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy