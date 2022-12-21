ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
housebeautiful.com

House Beautiful's Most Popular Home Tours of 2022

Good taste doesn't fit in a box. Cool and contemporary, warm and traditional, clean modern, and more—every style has a place in House Beautiful so long as it inspires our readers and tells a compelling story. With such a range of looks on our site and in our magazine, it's always a treat for our editors to see which home tours resonate most. This year's top 15 home tours run the gamut, from a historical townhouse in New York City's West Village (which graced the cover of our Ultimate Shopping issue) to a 1930s cabin in Jackson, Wyoming. The common thread is transformation. Take a look and find the one you want to move into (good luck choosing just one)!
housebeautiful.com

How to create a vintage-inspired New Year's Eve tablescape

Elevate your New Year’s Eve dinner with an eye-catching tablescape and kick off 2023 in style. Secondhand marketplace, Vinterior, is predicting vintage-inspired tablescapes to be a popular dining trend for New Year’s Eve 2022. Google searches for ‘vintage new years eve’ hit an all-time high of 45,000 last December, and searches started to spike again this November – a clear indication of a popular trend emerging.
housebeautiful.com

Not On The High Street’s winter sale has launched with discounts of up to 50% off

You can save up to 50 per cent on selected lines across all categories, including homeware, furniture and garden products, in Not On The High Street's winter sale. Whether you're looking to pick up some classic pieces that won’t go out of style anytime soon or even personalised products, you can shop from some of the UK’s best small businesses, all in one place.

