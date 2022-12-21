ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team in last year. Boutros took in $457,664, the highest of any executive, according to information supplied late Thursday by the health system. The bonuses were added to the team members’ salaries, most of whom earned more than $300,000.
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System

CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
How about the feedback on Akron hospitals and ERs?

New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Akron who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Shaker Heights has been lucky to have Jeff DeMuth as its police chief

Regarding the impending retirement of Shaker Heights Police Chief Jeff DeMuth (”Shaker Heights council, mayor honor retiring Police Chief Jeff DeMuth,” cleveland.com, Dec. 20): Two years ago, I was alarmed when some people were loudly yelling, “Defund the police.” I was moved to send a check for $100 to the Shaker Heights Police Department with a note that I appreciated their work.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital

Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
City Finds Elevated Levels of COVID in its Wastewater

(TNS) - In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio is studying samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that cause the disease. An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer-shed,...
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing

A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
