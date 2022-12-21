Read full article on original website
MetroHealth’s former CEO Akram Boutros paid his executive team $2.26 million in bonuses in 2021; he received the largest slice of the payments
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team in last year. Boutros took in $457,664, the highest of any executive, according to information supplied late Thursday by the health system. The bonuses were added to the team members’ salaries, most of whom earned more than $300,000.
Workers fired after man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail
Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.
Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
orthospinenews.com
University Hospitals Performs First Arthroscopic Surgeries in Ohio using New ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System
CLEVELAND, Ohio, December 22, 2022 / OrthoSpineNews/ – University Hospitals (UH) today announced the completion of the first arthroscopic surgeries in Ohio, and amongst the first ever, using the new ArthroFree® Wireless Camera System. ArthroFree is the first wireless surgical camera system to receive market clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in broad endoscopic applications including arthroscopy. UH is the first provider in Ohio to use this new technology, developed by Cleveland-based Lazurite.
How about the feedback on Akron hospitals and ERs?
New to the area and am curious about everyone's opinion about local medical care options. I know COVID cases are down, but the hospital system is still massively backed up. And also, I have a friend in Akron who had a really hard time finding an urgent care center that could give her some stitches.
Best U.S. cities to celebrate Christmas? C’mon, Cleveland deserves more respect!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Have yourself a merry little Christmas. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland Clinic designs its spaces for patients and the best health care, not urban renewal
In his Dec. 17 commentary, Steven Litt cited many architectural failures at the Cleveland Clinic main campus made irrespective of its mission and patient needs (”Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus”). For one, he claimed that the buildings and garages were too...
Emails show FirstEnergy executives pledged help with nuclear bailout bill from DeWine administration: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Browns vs. New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. Saturday, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. TV: WOIO Channel 19. Radio: WKRK FM/92.3, WNCX FM/98.5, WKNR AM/850. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: Wind, extreme cold and snow...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland police. Police reported the shooting happened in the 8700 block of Willard Avenue, and the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to metro in critical condition, according to...
Shaker Heights has been lucky to have Jeff DeMuth as its police chief
Regarding the impending retirement of Shaker Heights Police Chief Jeff DeMuth (”Shaker Heights council, mayor honor retiring Police Chief Jeff DeMuth,” cleveland.com, Dec. 20): Two years ago, I was alarmed when some people were loudly yelling, “Defund the police.” I was moved to send a check for $100 to the Shaker Heights Police Department with a note that I appreciated their work.
Cleveland police officer admits role in intentionally damaging two colleagues’ cars, city documents show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A city police officer conspired to puncture the car tires of two fellow Cleveland officers, earning her a 20-day suspension without pay, recently released city documents show. Patrol Officer Melissa Marquard in January traveled to a fellow officer’s home in Lakewood, where Marquard’s sister used screws...
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
WTRF
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission Chairman Issues Statement on the Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash Incident on Dec. 23
BEREA, Ohio – Jerry N. Hruby, chairman of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, issued the following statement concerning the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the Ohio Turnpike at milepost 106.4 in Erie and Sandusky counties on Dec. 23, 2022:. “Our deepest sympathy goes to those affected by this...
University Heights sees parking garage agreement as spark to restart University Square redevelopment
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- “We have gotten over a large hump that had been keeping the development from proceeding,” said a pleased Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, referring to a recent agreement he sees as spurring forward the long-delayed University Square redevelopment project. During its meeting Monday’s (Dec. 19),...
iheart.com
Man missing from Cleveland VA Hospital
Be on the lookout for a missing adult. On Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 3:11 PM, Eric. Reese walked away from the Cleveland Veteran Affairs Medical Center on East Boulevard. Eric Reese is a Black male, age 69, is 6'2" tall, weighs 224 lbs, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Mr. Reese suffers from Dementia. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with red and black checkered pants.
Cordelia lands on national list of best new restaurants of 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cordelia, which opened this year in the former Lola Bistro spot in downtown Cleveland, has been named one of the 22 best new restaurants in the United States by Tasting Table. The foodie-focused site, which has been around since 2008, lauded the East 4th spot –...
Government Technology
City Finds Elevated Levels of COVID in its Wastewater
(TNS) - In an ongoing effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, a network across Ohio is studying samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments from the virus that cause the disease. An upward trend of viral gene copies has been detected in the Ashtabula sewer-shed,...
Woman killed after vehicle slams into apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car that drove into her Maple Heights apartment. Maple Heights police responded to 5080 Lee Road at about 2 p.m. for a call of a vehicle crashing into an apartment building. A woman, whose identity...
Chronicle-Telegram
Lorain teen charged with Elyria High School freshman's killing
A Lorain teen has been charged in Lorain County Common Pleas Court with shooting and killing Elyria High School freshman Shayne Edwards Jr. during a drive-by shooting in Elyria in September. Hezekiah Shepard, 17, of East 32nd Street, was indicted Thursday by a Lorain County grand jury on 17 criminal...
cleveland19.com
Canceled flights in Cleveland leave hundreds stranded on Christmas Eve
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical issues. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. This is a recording of 19 News at 11 p.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements.
