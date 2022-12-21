ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment calendar, New Year’s weekend

• MotorCity Cage Night XIII – Live Mixed Martial Arts: Feb. 10, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Chrisette Michele and Anthony David: April 16, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Get The Led Out: Oct. 15, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. On sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13. •...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan

Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

One hurt in Christmas Day Troy house fire

A Troy home burned on Christmas Day, according to Lt. Brandon Hall, Troy Fire Department’s spokesman. The woman living at the house and two dogs got out of the house without injury, but a pet bird is missing, he said. One firefighter injured a knee in a fall and...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

No injuries in residential fire in Southfield

The good news about a fire at a Southfield residence Monday evening is that no one was killed or hurt, according to Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee. “The house was unoccupied and no firefighters were hurt,” he said, adding that the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Campbell arrested after incident at Auburn Hills hospital

Former Cass Tech football quarterback Jayru Campbell was arraigned at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills on multiple charges on Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $30,000. Campbell was arrested in Auburn Hills after a brief Christmas Day standoff with police. He’s been charged with three counts of felony...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County residents may get water-bill help

Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser

A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
FRASER, MI
The Oakland Press

Playing into 2023: Some live music options to rock in the new year

There are many ways to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, from house parties to ball drops to just watching TV at home — and, as University of Michigan fans well know, college football games. But it’s hard to beat a good band playing “Auld Lang Syne” as midnight, and the new year, arrive.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

St. Mary’s takes down host Ferndale at the Motor City Roundball Classic

FERNDALE —‌ It’s not all that hard to find good high school basketball in metro Detroit during the holiday season. The best teams find a way to play each other. The 27th Motor City Roundball Classic provided a number of great matchups on Day 1 of its four-day extravaganza. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s faced Ferndale on its home court in the day’s final matchup, jumping out early and cruising to a 54-39 victory.
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate

Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

See the houses recognized in Troy’s annual Christmas decorating contest

Looking for something fun to do over the holiday weekend?. The city of Troy has issued a list of winners and a map of houses that were recognized in its annual Christmas decorating contest. You can view the list and map at https://troymi.gov/departments/community_affairs/holidaylightscontest.php. If you can’t get out to see...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Cadieux concert to pay tribute to Detroit guitarist Robert Gillespie

A free tribute concert for the late Detroit guitarist Robert Gillespie is planned for 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit. Gillespie — who died in June of this year at age 68 — played guitar in several notable rock and roll groups in Detroit, including with Mitch Ryder, the post-MC5 Rob Tyner Band, the Motor City Rockers featuring Jimmy Marinos of the Romantics, the Detroit Daggers and others. The tribute concert, hosted by Doug Podell from 106.7 WLLZ, will feature a variety of local groups performing Gillespie’s music, including performances by Torpedos, Mutants, Powertrane, The Sights, Bootsey X, the Detroit Daggers and more. More information at 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man with cognitive impairment, schizophrenia missing

A 31-year-old man with a cognitive impairment and schizophrenia has been reported missing from Royal Oak Township, according to the Michigan State Police. Anthony Michael Vanhees was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in the 21000 block of Reimanville in Royal Oak Township. That’s north of Eight Mile and west of Livernois roads.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroit archbishop asks for prayers for ailing former Pope Benedict XVI

Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron is asking for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health had worsened Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. “In light of news regarding the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, I ask the people of the Archdiocese of Detroit to join me in keeping him in our prayers. Let us pray for the intercession of St. Joseph, his baptismal namesake, that God may grant him a happy death when he is called to his eternal rest,” Vigneron said.
DETROIT, MI

