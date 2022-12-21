Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar, New Year’s weekend
• MotorCity Cage Night XIII – Live Mixed Martial Arts: Feb. 10, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Chrisette Michele and Anthony David: April 16, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. • Get The Led Out: Oct. 15, Sound Board, Detroit, prices vary. On sale 10 a.m. Jan. 13. •...
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Pontiac Community Foundation distributes $300K in grants; Triscuit donates $150K to Food Bank Council of Michigan
Pontiac Community Foundation, in partnership with Oakland County, established the county’s Healthy Food Access Grant Program this fall, and distributed $300,000 to 10 local nonprofits. The organizations were awarded one-time operational and programmatic grants to help provide food service to residents in need, according to a press release. “The...
The Oakland Press
One hurt in Christmas Day Troy house fire
A Troy home burned on Christmas Day, according to Lt. Brandon Hall, Troy Fire Department’s spokesman. The woman living at the house and two dogs got out of the house without injury, but a pet bird is missing, he said. One firefighter injured a knee in a fall and...
The Oakland Press
No injuries in residential fire in Southfield
The good news about a fire at a Southfield residence Monday evening is that no one was killed or hurt, according to Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee. “The house was unoccupied and no firefighters were hurt,” he said, adding that the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Firefighters were...
The Oakland Press
Campbell arrested after incident at Auburn Hills hospital
Former Cass Tech football quarterback Jayru Campbell was arraigned at 52nd District Court in Rochester Hills on multiple charges on Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $30,000. Campbell was arrested in Auburn Hills after a brief Christmas Day standoff with police. He’s been charged with three counts of felony...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s vs. Ferndale boys basketball at Motor City Roundball Classic
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s defeated Ferndale, 54-39, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Motor City Roundball Classic at Ferndale High School.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County residents may get water-bill help
Residents who are behind in paying their water bills or facing a service shut-off can get help from a partnership between the Oakland County Water Resources Commission and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency. Those who qualify could get up to $1,500 in payments on their water bills and stop a shut-off plan.
The Oakland Press
Former Red Wing to hit ice for Oxford fundraiser
A new Oxford fundraiser is set for Dec. 29, when the Fraser Wolverines take to the ice against members of the Red Wings Alumni Association, playing for Team 42 Strong. Joe Shields, president, general manager and player for the Fraser Wolverines hockey team, has been working for months on a way for the Wolverines to help the Oxford community, devastated by the mass shooting at the high school which left four students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling dead, wounding six other students and a teacher.
The Oakland Press
Playing into 2023: Some live music options to rock in the new year
There are many ways to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, from house parties to ball drops to just watching TV at home — and, as University of Michigan fans well know, college football games. But it’s hard to beat a good band playing “Auld Lang Syne” as midnight, and the new year, arrive.
The Oakland Press
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic
Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
The Oakland Press
Couple contributes major gift to organization dedicated to organ, tissue donation
Pamela and Krishna Sawhney of Bloomfield Hills have donated $125,000 over five years to Gift of Life Michigan to support the organization’s student education program, All of Us. It’s the largest gift in the organization’s 51-year history. “I just have so much respect for everything that goes...
The Oakland Press
St. Mary’s takes down host Ferndale at the Motor City Roundball Classic
FERNDALE — It’s not all that hard to find good high school basketball in metro Detroit during the holiday season. The best teams find a way to play each other. The 27th Motor City Roundball Classic provided a number of great matchups on Day 1 of its four-day extravaganza. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s faced Ferndale on its home court in the day’s final matchup, jumping out early and cruising to a 54-39 victory.
The Oakland Press
Troy Athens students organize charitable drives to help less fortunate
Troy Athens High School students recently organized several charitable drives to benefit the less fortunate. Athens High School Project Lead and Student Council jointly sponsored a coat drive to benefit Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Coats for the Cold program. Students and families donated 130 coats that the Sheriff’s Office will distribute to the needy.
The Oakland Press
See the houses recognized in Troy’s annual Christmas decorating contest
Looking for something fun to do over the holiday weekend?. The city of Troy has issued a list of winners and a map of houses that were recognized in its annual Christmas decorating contest. You can view the list and map at https://troymi.gov/departments/community_affairs/holidaylightscontest.php. If you can’t get out to see...
The Oakland Press
Cadieux concert to pay tribute to Detroit guitarist Robert Gillespie
A free tribute concert for the late Detroit guitarist Robert Gillespie is planned for 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Rd., Detroit. Gillespie — who died in June of this year at age 68 — played guitar in several notable rock and roll groups in Detroit, including with Mitch Ryder, the post-MC5 Rob Tyner Band, the Motor City Rockers featuring Jimmy Marinos of the Romantics, the Detroit Daggers and others. The tribute concert, hosted by Doug Podell from 106.7 WLLZ, will feature a variety of local groups performing Gillespie’s music, including performances by Torpedos, Mutants, Powertrane, The Sights, Bootsey X, the Detroit Daggers and more. More information at 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.
The Oakland Press
Man with cognitive impairment, schizophrenia missing
A 31-year-old man with a cognitive impairment and schizophrenia has been reported missing from Royal Oak Township, according to the Michigan State Police. Anthony Michael Vanhees was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, in the 21000 block of Reimanville in Royal Oak Township. That’s north of Eight Mile and west of Livernois roads.
The Oakland Press
Detroit archbishop asks for prayers for ailing former Pope Benedict XVI
Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron is asking for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose health had worsened Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28. “In light of news regarding the health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, I ask the people of the Archdiocese of Detroit to join me in keeping him in our prayers. Let us pray for the intercession of St. Joseph, his baptismal namesake, that God may grant him a happy death when he is called to his eternal rest,” Vigneron said.
Comments / 0