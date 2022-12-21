An Igloo Escape At The Terrance

KLAS-TV, Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television station serving the Las Vegas area, announced today that it will host “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all four-time zones. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball-drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas' Reunion Tower and from Denver's downtown area, as well as a 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas Strip hotels.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO