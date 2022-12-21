An Igloo Escape At The Terrance
Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can enjoy a luxurious holiday themed experience at Green Valley Ranch Resort through February. “Winter At The Terrace,” located at the Resort’s lobby terrace, includes fire pits, igloos, a small bites menu, and a list of specialty holiday cocktails, like the “Polar espresso” and the “Sweater Weather.” Roqui Theus gives us a preview of the 21+ pop-up lounge. Walk-in’s are welcome, but reservations for the igloos and table are recommended. Head to greenvalleyranch.com for more.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
