Las Vegas, NV

An Igloo Escape At The Terrance

By Maria Dibut Galera
 4 days ago

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can enjoy a luxurious holiday themed experience at Green Valley Ranch Resort through February. “Winter At The Terrace,” located at the Resort’s lobby terrace, includes fire pits, igloos, a small bites menu, and a list of specialty holiday cocktails, like the “Polar espresso” and the “Sweater Weather.” Roqui Theus gives us a preview of the 21+ pop-up lounge. Walk-in’s are welcome, but reservations for the igloos and table are recommended. Head to greenvalleyranch.com for more.

