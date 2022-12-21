This has to be the best (and tastiest) collaboration of the year. The Ghetto Gastro trio John Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao partnered with Sacai for a delicious and artful creation for the holidays. Known for their seamless connection of food and fashion, the “Black Por Kitchen” collective was, of course, asked to join the Japanese luxury brand, founded in 1999 by Chitose Abe, to take their spin on the Sacai waffles (get it.) In true Ghetto Gastro fashion, show out or don’t at all, and might we say the Bronx-born-and-raised chefs put their foot in those waffles (okay, the last pun.)

