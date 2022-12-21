Read full article on original website
Sacai Taps Ghetto Gastro For A Soleful Treat In Tokyo
This has to be the best (and tastiest) collaboration of the year. The Ghetto Gastro trio John Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao partnered with Sacai for a delicious and artful creation for the holidays. Known for their seamless connection of food and fashion, the “Black Por Kitchen” collective was, of course, asked to join the Japanese luxury brand, founded in 1999 by Chitose Abe, to take their spin on the Sacai waffles (get it.) In true Ghetto Gastro fashion, show out or don’t at all, and might we say the Bronx-born-and-raised chefs put their foot in those waffles (okay, the last pun.)
Best New Music This Week: Summer Walker Brings In The Holidays With “Santa Baby”
The new visual from LVRN’s ‘Home For The Holidays Vol. 2’ gives a modern twist to a classic record. Last month, LVRN Records released the second installment of their Home For The Holidays series featuring artists such as Baby Tate, Alex Vaughn, dvsn, DRAM, and many others. 6LACK’s “Ghetto Christmas” was the first video to drop from the project. Now, we see Atlanta native Summer Walker oozing with holiday cheer on her version of “Santa Baby.”
