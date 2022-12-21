MANSFIELD, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was killed after his car struck a trailer attached to another vehicle on State Route 13 in Washington Township on Wednesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bryan Flynn of Bellville was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic traveling behind a 2016 Dodge Ram with an attached MAXXD trailer on Wednesday. As the driver of the Dodge Ram slowed and attempted to turn west onto Orchard Park Road, Flynn failed to stop and struck the rear of the MAXXD trailer. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO