ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Memorial potluck to honor Dakota 38 is Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The Urban Native Center and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will co-host memorial activities and a potluck on Monday to honor the Dakota 38, who were killed on Dec. 26, 1862 in the largest mass execution in the United States. In addition, the event also honors...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year

Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievements of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's Le Mars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
LE MARS, IA
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU's Paige Meyer returns

The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W. The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells

LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $795,000

This picturesque 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is situated on .53 acres along the 12th fairway of beautiful Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The brick facade and three tiered fountain give this amazing home elegant curb appeal from the front exterior. The back yard combines a golf course view w\ mature trees and a natural area that provides privacy. Raised deck off the back of the home for outdoor dining and watching the backyard wildlife which often include deer, cardinals, robins and bluejays. Paver patio extending off the deck is perfect for a fire pit. Inside there are 4 large bedrooms upstairs w\ bonus room in basement. Master and 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features jacuzzi tub and walk-in-closet. The other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. Main floor features a newly remodeled (2021) white kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a large, casual dining space that opens to the deck and to the family room. The casual dining space and family room have floor to ceiling windows providing so much natural light and wonderful views. In the foyer you will find a stunning crystal chandelier. Off the foyer are the formal living room, the formal dining room, and through a set of french doors is an office\library. Main floor also has a butler’s pantry and a laundry\mud room. The basement was finished in 2014 with a large family\theater area with a riser for theater chairs. Basement kitchen includes two bar refrigerators, ice maker, full size sink, dishwasher and Advantium oven. Large island is perfect for entertaining or playing games w\ family and friends. The basement has plenty of room for pool, darts, or your favorite arcade games. The basement bonus room has a large window w\ a private entrance to the full bath. The basement also provides a very large storage area. Ample closet space throughout the home. So much to offer!! This is an amazing home in an idyllic setting, and a true must see!!!
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 closure extended into Minnesota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy