This picturesque 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is situated on .53 acres along the 12th fairway of beautiful Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The brick facade and three tiered fountain give this amazing home elegant curb appeal from the front exterior. The back yard combines a golf course view w\ mature trees and a natural area that provides privacy. Raised deck off the back of the home for outdoor dining and watching the backyard wildlife which often include deer, cardinals, robins and bluejays. Paver patio extending off the deck is perfect for a fire pit. Inside there are 4 large bedrooms upstairs w\ bonus room in basement. Master and 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features jacuzzi tub and walk-in-closet. The other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. Main floor features a newly remodeled (2021) white kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a large, casual dining space that opens to the deck and to the family room. The casual dining space and family room have floor to ceiling windows providing so much natural light and wonderful views. In the foyer you will find a stunning crystal chandelier. Off the foyer are the formal living room, the formal dining room, and through a set of french doors is an office\library. Main floor also has a butler’s pantry and a laundry\mud room. The basement was finished in 2014 with a large family\theater area with a riser for theater chairs. Basement kitchen includes two bar refrigerators, ice maker, full size sink, dishwasher and Advantium oven. Large island is perfect for entertaining or playing games w\ family and friends. The basement has plenty of room for pool, darts, or your favorite arcade games. The basement bonus room has a large window w\ a private entrance to the full bath. The basement also provides a very large storage area. Ample closet space throughout the home. So much to offer!! This is an amazing home in an idyllic setting, and a true must see!!!

DAKOTA DUNES, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO