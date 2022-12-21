Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Memorial potluck to honor Dakota 38 is Monday
SIOUX CITY -- The Urban Native Center and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission will co-host memorial activities and a potluck on Monday to honor the Dakota 38, who were killed on Dec. 26, 1862 in the largest mass execution in the United States. In addition, the event also honors...
Sioux City Journal
Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year
Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievements of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's Le Mars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Water line bursts at Sanford USD Medical Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First responders were called upon to assist with flooding at the Sanford USD Medical Center Saturday afternoon. The flooding in the main lobby of the hospital was due to a water line freezing and bursting. According to Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities for Sanford Health, patient care was not affected. Cleanup efforts are underway, and visitors are encouraged to still use the main entrance.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W. The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells
LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
A special delivery for Sanford Children’s Hospital
Scheels in Sioux Falls hosted its Miracle Wheel Fundraiser during the first three weeks of December, donating the proceeds from Ferris wheel rides to Sanford Children's Hospital.
Sioux City Journal
5 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $795,000
This picturesque 5 bedroom, 4 bath home is situated on .53 acres along the 12th fairway of beautiful Dakota Dunes Golf Course. The brick facade and three tiered fountain give this amazing home elegant curb appeal from the front exterior. The back yard combines a golf course view w\ mature trees and a natural area that provides privacy. Raised deck off the back of the home for outdoor dining and watching the backyard wildlife which often include deer, cardinals, robins and bluejays. Paver patio extending off the deck is perfect for a fire pit. Inside there are 4 large bedrooms upstairs w\ bonus room in basement. Master and 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom features jacuzzi tub and walk-in-closet. The other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill style bathroom. Main floor features a newly remodeled (2021) white kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is open to a large, casual dining space that opens to the deck and to the family room. The casual dining space and family room have floor to ceiling windows providing so much natural light and wonderful views. In the foyer you will find a stunning crystal chandelier. Off the foyer are the formal living room, the formal dining room, and through a set of french doors is an office\library. Main floor also has a butler’s pantry and a laundry\mud room. The basement was finished in 2014 with a large family\theater area with a riser for theater chairs. Basement kitchen includes two bar refrigerators, ice maker, full size sink, dishwasher and Advantium oven. Large island is perfect for entertaining or playing games w\ family and friends. The basement has plenty of room for pool, darts, or your favorite arcade games. The basement bonus room has a large window w\ a private entrance to the full bath. The basement also provides a very large storage area. Ample closet space throughout the home. So much to offer!! This is an amazing home in an idyllic setting, and a true must see!!!
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
Sioux City Journal
Caribbean cake, culinary scientists and an eight-armed gumshoe are among 2022's top literary picks
When she heads off to spend the holidays with her husband’s parents, Sue Owens will be certain to pack plenty of warm clothes, Christmas presents and books. “I love books,” the Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning Coordinator explained. “I was a librarian for nearly 20 years, so I do know a lot about books.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg man claims roofing company took $17K, no repairs from last summer’s storm damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Harrisburg man continues to wait for repairs to his home from a storm last summer. He claims his 17-thousand dollar payment hangs in limbo, out of his hands in the pockets of the owner of a roofing company. Hoping to get action, he reached out to our I-team.
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closure extended into Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls to into Minnesota. The closure started at 7 p.m. Thursday. I-90 both eastbound and westbound remain closed from Rapid City, exit 67, to Sioux Falls, exit 395. Officials will continually assess conditions to...
Comments / 0