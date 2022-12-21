Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide. Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
1 person shot on Maltby Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in around 1:23 p.m. No further details are immediately available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk
According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
WAVY News 10
VBPD looking for missing person
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police is looking for a missing person who has not been seen since the end of November. Marquis Gibson, 34, has not been heard from by his family since Nov. 28, and his current address is unknown, police said. He was last...
WAVY News 10
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
WAVY News 10
WAVY Weather Evening Update | December 24, 2022
Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/police-investigate-armed-robbery-at-7-eleven-in-suffolk/
No injuries reported after Christmas Day house fire in New Kent
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at a home in the Providence Forge area of New Kent County required help from four neighboring fire departments but resulted in no injuries. According to the New Kent County Fire-Rescue Department, crews were called to a home on the 9700...
WAVY News 10
Man found dead on Marshall Ave in Portsmouth; death investigation underway
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday on Marshall Avenue. Police said they were investigating in the 1600 block of Marshall Avenue, a dead end near Lansing Avenue. No other details are available at this time. Police are...
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
Man stabs mother, dies in Portsmouth 'officer-involved shooting': Police
Portsmouth police investigating 'officer-involved shooting' on the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to police
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Man killed in Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive: Police
Around 8:42 p.m., Newport News police say they responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
WAVY News 10
Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy patches on roads in OBX
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Power outages continue in Hampton Roads, NC, icy …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Police investigate armed robbery at 7-Eleven in Suffolk. According to police, the call for the robbery came in around 6:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located in the 1200 block...
WAVY News 10
Man fatally shot by police in Portsmouth after he stabbed woman, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot by police on Thursday in the Port Norfolk area of the city. Police say officers responded to a violent domestic incident involving the stabbing of a 65-year-old woman in the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, near Woodrow Street. The call came in at 10:34 a.m.
19-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting on Waterfront Dr. in VB
According to police, 19-year-old Josiah Tanoah Flores was arrested by the Stafford Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad.
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
WAVY News 10
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
Comments / 0