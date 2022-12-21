ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star: Lyndsy Fonseca Returns to Celebrate #Tarlos' Big News in Season 4 — 2023 FIRST LOOK

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lIwU_0jqRAMsJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIwXz_0jqRAMsJ00 Talk about a blast from the past.

The upcoming fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is welcoming back Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake, sister of Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake , last seen in the Fox procedural’s first season finale back in 2020.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Iris’ return, and we’re happy to report that she’s doing much better than when Michelle found her living in a tent city.

Iris also appears to have developed a bond with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), whose recent engagement is giving fans plenty to get excited about. “It felt like the right time” for them to take the next step in their relationship, showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine, admitting that he had “a couple of different endgames” for the beloved couple known as #Tarlos.

In other Lone Star news, the 9-1-1 spinoff recently released the ominous first promo for Season 4 , which warns viewers that “a storm is coming.” Jim Parrack’s Judd puts it best: “If you just wait around a minute, something awful’s bound to happen.”

9-1-1: Lone Star ‘s fourth season kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c.

Once you’ve thoroughly assessed the photo of Iris’ return above, drop a comment with your hopes for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 below.

Want scoop on 9-1-1: Lone Star , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Perry Mason Return Date, Alona Tal Joins Alex Cross and More

Perry Mason will be back on the case next March, when the HBO drama finally returns for Season 2 two and a half years after its freshman run wrapped up in August 2020. The series is slated to premiere Monday, March 6 at 9/8c on the premium cabler (and HBO Max), it was announced on Wednesday. In the upcoming episodes, “months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered,” per the official synopsis. “When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della,...
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say

Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
FanSided

3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11

Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
The List

Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News

Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy