9-1-1: Lone Star: Lyndsy Fonseca Returns to Celebrate #Tarlos' Big News in Season 4 — 2023 FIRST LOOK

Talk about a blast from the past.

The upcoming fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is welcoming back Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake, sister of Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake , last seen in the Fox procedural’s first season finale back in 2020.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Iris’ return, and we’re happy to report that she’s doing much better than when Michelle found her living in a tent city.

Iris also appears to have developed a bond with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), whose recent engagement is giving fans plenty to get excited about. “It felt like the right time” for them to take the next step in their relationship, showrunner Tim Minear tells TVLine, admitting that he had “a couple of different endgames” for the beloved couple known as #Tarlos.

In other Lone Star news, the 9-1-1 spinoff recently released the ominous first promo for Season 4 , which warns viewers that “a storm is coming.” Jim Parrack’s Judd puts it best: “If you just wait around a minute, something awful’s bound to happen.”

9-1-1: Lone Star ‘s fourth season kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8/7c.

Once you’ve thoroughly assessed the photo of Iris’ return above, drop a comment with your hopes for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 below.

