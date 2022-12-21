Read full article on original website
Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Bengals defensive back may result in discipline: report
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones could reportedly face a suspension, though unlikely, for blocking Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple low.
Steelers vs. Ravens game flexed to Sunday Night Football
The upcoming Steelers-Ravens game has been rescheduled and will now air on Channel 11. The NFL announced Sunday that the game will now be played at 8:20 p.m. on NBC on Jan. 1. This will be a big game for the Steelers as they fight to find a spot in the playoffs.
How Jets can still make playoffs after weekend’s results offer new life
What has to happen With losses this weekend by the Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders, the Jets’ path to the playoffs is no longer so farfetched. Here’s how they can make the postseason: Win at the Seahawks in Week 17 and Win at the Dolphins in Week 18 and Patriots lose one of their final two games (vs. the Dolphins and at the Bills)
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes
A loss on the second coldest home game in Dolphins history did not freeze Miami out of the playoffs. Not with Patriots, Jets up next.
Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates
It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
