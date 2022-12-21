ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater airport airfield damaged due to unauthorized aircraft landing

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6pCU_0jqRAFhE00

Stillwater Regional Airport suffered "significant" airfield damage after an unauthorized military aircraft landed on the airport's runway.

A U.S. Airforce C-17 Globe Master aircraft landed at the airport around noon on Sunday, carrying the U.S. Air Force women's basketball team to Stillwater to play against Oklahoma State University.

According to Stillwater airport officials, all charter flights are "required to receive permission" before arriving to ensure safety regulations, and so the airport can accommodate all needs. They say the military aircraft did not request or was granted permission to arrive at the airport.

In October, the U.S. Air Force Baseball Team previously requested to land at the airport with the same aircraft type and was denied due to weight limits.

The airport's published maximum weight capacity is around 310,000 pounds, and the C-17 is around 400,000 pounds or 45 tons over the weight limit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432OeC_0jqRAFhE00 City of Stillwater
The 737-900 (left) represents the largest aircraft that lands at Stillwater Regional Airport. The C-17 (right) is much wider, longer, and heavier.

Because the airport's airfield pavement consists of multiple levels, there is a possibility of potential damage multiple feet beneath the surface. Engineers are now assessing long-term damage to the structural integrity of the runway and taxiway.

It is unknown why the pilot decided to land at SWO.

Stillwater airport officials are currently talking with the U.S. Air Force, as well as asking the Federal Aviation Administration to open an investigation into the incident.

At this time, the airport is still considered safe and operational.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — A military cargo jet carrying the U.S. Air Force Academy women’s basketball team damaged a regional airport runway when it allegedly landed without prior authorization in Stillwater, Oklahoma, city officials said Thursday. The C-17 Globemaster aircraft is 45 tons heavier than the runway’s maximum weight capacity, city officials said in a news release. The plane touched down at the airport Sunday, the city said, ahead of a game against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday. “Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage,” the statement said. The city didn’t give an estimate of the repair costs. City officials say all charter flights are required to receive permission prior to using the airport — but in this case, prior approval was neither requested nor granted.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
Fast Casual

Pickleman's makes Oklahoma City debut

California-based Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is continuing its Midwest expansion, opening this week in Oklahoma City at 6001 N. May Ave. It's the fourth Pickleman's in Oklahoma —other locations are in Norman, Stillwater and Edmond — and the seventh run by franchisees Allen and Brittany Wills. "We're thankful for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Internet for All: State of Oklahoma, Local Government and Tribal Nation Coordination Workshop Scheduled

The Oklahoma Broadband Office (an arm of the state government), American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Municipal League, Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will host the "Internet for All: Oklahoma Local and Tribal Coordination Workshop in Oklahoma City on Thursday, January 19, 2023." A "five-year" mission has been set, and enterprising souls in governments and in the private sector have decided to accept it. A press release from the Broadband office, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, said, "The day long workshop at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 100...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Zero Gravity Recliners From Bob Mills Furniture

Home movies just got better now that Bob Mills Furniture offers a new zero gravity recliner that comes complete with all the bells & whistlesWe got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills. Bob Mills Furniture is located at 3600 West Reno Avenue in Oklahoma City. You can...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy