Provo, UT

Provo-Orem corridor home to one of nation’s biggest construction booms in 2022

By Scott Lewis
ABC4
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The Provo-Orem corridor had the nation’s largest construction job boosts in 2022, according to the Associated General Contractors of America .

The AGC reported that Provo and Orem saw the largest percentage of job increases in the nation with a 23% jump or 6,400 construction jobs. Out of 358 metro areas across America, 268 of them saw construction jobs increase in 2022.

‘It was draining on my energy’: Donovan Mitchell reflects on his time in Salt Lake City

Those gains would likely have been higher, according to AGC, but demand for new construction has been outpaced by the number of workers available to actually complete those projects.

“Contractors report they are passing on projects because they do not have enough people to do the work,” said Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist. “Labor shortages are suppressing job gains in the construction industry in many parts of the country.”

AGC said they are running targeted digital advertising in an attempt to recruit new workers. They also stated that more than 800 firms have signed up for their “Culture of Care” program to “make workplaces more welcoming and inclusive to retain a higher percentage, and more diverse, workforce.” They also said they are pushing for “greater investments in construction-focused training and education programs.”

However, AGC said they are also lobbying Congress to loosen immigration reforms to “allow more construction workers to enter the country.”

“We are working hard to recruit and retain a new generation of construction professionals,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association’s chief executive officer. “Public officials can help put more people into high-paying construction careers by making common sense immigration reforms and investing in domestic construction prep programs as well.”

The top areas in the nation for construction job increases include:

  • Houston/The Woodlands/Sugar Land – 18,500 jobs, a 9% increase
  • Dallas/Plano/Irving – 13,500 jobs, a 9% increase
  • Seattle/Bellevue/Everett – 10,400 jobs, a 10% increase
  • Phoenix/Mesa/Scottsdale – 9,400 jobs, a 7% increase
ABC4

