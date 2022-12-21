ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

83-Year-Old Sent to Hospital Following Accidental House Fire

CAMDEN, Del.- An accidental fire sent an elderly woman to the hospital Friday morning in Camden. The Delaware State Fire Marshal says the fire started around 7:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Voshells Mill Star Hill Road. An 83-year-old woman was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of...
CAMDEN, DE
Three Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m., when a 2016 Land Rover was going westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
LEWES, DE
Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident

The Caroline County Department of Corrections announced Friday morning that Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson died in a motor vehicle accident on his way to work. “Words do not seem adequate to express our sorrow at the loss of Correctional Officer Robert Wilkerson, our hearts and prayers go out to Robert’s family for their loss and sacrifice,” said Warden, Charles Scott.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
Harsh Winter Weather Doesn't Deter Last Minute Shoppers

DOVER, Del.- Despite frigid temperatures, bone-chilling winds and snow flurries, some last minute shoppers had no choice but to brave the elements two days before Christmas. The Dover Mall was bustling with shoppers since it opened at 10 a.m. on Friday. With packed stores and long lines, some customers said they saw a trend.
DOVER, DE

